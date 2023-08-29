The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Crustless curried spinach tart is tasty with a low carb count

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Crustless curried spinach tart is tasty with a low carb count
The whole family can help prepare crustless curried spinach tart.

The whole family can help prepare crustless curried spinach tart.

McCormick and Co.

Crustless curried spinach tart

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

3/4 cup 1% milk

2 tablespoons flour

4 eggs

4 egg whites

1 tablespoon curry powder

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from skillet and cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk milk and flour until smooth. Add eggs, egg whites, curry powder, salt, garlic powder and cayenne. Whisk until smooth. Add cooked onion, spinach and ricotta cheese; mix well. Pour into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until top is golden and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Per serving: 184 calories, 15 grams protein, 10 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 3.9 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 144 milligrams cholesterol, 456 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Spanish spaghetti

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces thin spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces 95% lean ground beef

1 2/3 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce

1/2 cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives

1/4 cup dry sherry

1 tablespoon rinsed capers

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, divided

Cook spaghetti according to directions (without salt or oil). Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion; cook 4 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in oregano, celery salt, red pepper and black pepper. Crumble beef into pan; cook 5 minutes or until beef is browned, stirring frequently. Stir in marinara sauce, olives, sherry, capers and 3 tablespoons parsley. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Add spaghetti to sauce mixture; cook 2 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining parsley. (Adapted from Cooking Light magazine.)

Per serving: 427 calories, 22 grams protein, 11 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 1.8 grams saturated fat, 58 grams carbohydrate, 31 milligrams cholesterol, 625 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Grilled chicken with mustard-tarragon sauce

Servings: Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

3 tablespoons minced shallots

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or 1/2 teaspoon dried

1/2 teaspoon sugar

4 cups gourmet salad greens (baby mixed greens)

Coat grill pan with cooking spray. Heat it on medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place chicken in pan; cook 6 minutes on each side or until cooked through. In a small bowl, combine remaining salt and pepper, shallots, mustard, vinegar, water, oil, tarragon and sugar, stirring well with a whisk. Serve chicken over greens with sauce. (Adapted from Cooking Light magazine.)

Per serving: 256 calories, 38 grams protein, 9 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 109 milligrams cholesterol, 683 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Turkey sloppy joes

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium; cook 1 pound ground turkey breast in 1 tablespoon canola oil with 1 chopped medium onion and 1 clove minced garlic about 6 minutes, or until turkey is no longer pink. Add 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, 1/4 cup each packed dark brown sugar and barbecue sauce and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Simmer until thickened. Serve on whole-grain hamburger buns. (Adapted from Real Simple magazine.)

Vegetable cheese casserole

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 4 eggs with 2/3 cup flour until smooth. Add 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry), 1 (24-ounce) container low-fat cottage cheese, 3 cups 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spoon into baking dish, smoothing top. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour or until center is set and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Accompany the entree with a romaine salad and Italian bread.

Next Up In Recipes
How long should you boil potatoes to cook them properly?
Danish red berry soup a simple, sweet summertime dessert
Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish
Roasted tomatoes, blistered onions add bright flavors to couscous salad
Menu planner: Grilled steak and vegetable salad boasts lots of flavor
Summer stone fruit: Season is ripe for nectarine and raspberry crisp
The Latest
Will Walsh prays on Monday at memorials for Jerrald Gallion, Angela Carr and Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. near a Dollar General store where they were shot and killed two days earlier in Jacksonville, Florida.
Editorials
Americans should shout out opposition to needless gun deaths
Politicians won’t act until they are forced to.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illinois schools lag far behind in providing our kids with the most important meal of the day.
Other Views
Let’s make it easy for kids to get a school breakfast
Nationally, the total average daily rate for breakfast participation in schools went up by 11.2% in 2022 compared to 2021. In Illinois, it went down by 6.6%, according to the Food Research and Action Center.
By Mark A. Klaisner
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m not allowed to see grandson who needs me
Grandparents’ visits with autistic boy abruptly stop after a molestation claim that appears to be unfounded.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday,
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
In a White House meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, President Joe Biden says ‘silence is complicity’ when dealing with acts of racism.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 