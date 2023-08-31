The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Family of 17-year-old seriously injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run sues vehicle owner

The driver of the vehicle remains unknown but the family has filed suit against the vehicle’s owner.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Video footage shows a driver striking Nakari Campbell near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Division Street.

C. Norris Law Group

The family of a 17-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in a hit-and-run earlier this month in the Wicker Park neighborhood has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the vehicle.

Nakari Campbell was walking in the marked crosswalk on Ashland Avenue, with the right away, about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, when she was hit by a Mercedes turning left onto Division Street, according to the complaint.

The Mercedes, traveling at a high rate of speed, then dragged Campbell along the pavement, the complaint states.

Video from the scene shows Campbell's body flying from the Mercedes as it speeds away, leaving her in the middle of the road.

People can be seen running to block her body from more oncoming traffic.

Campbell suffered multiple fractured ribs, head trauma, facial fractures and a broken bone in her neck, according to the traffic crash report. She was placed in a medically-induced coma as a result of her injuries.

Campbell has since awoken from the coma but remains hospitalized, according to the family’s lawyer.

The driver of the red Mercedes, a 2008 C300, is still unknown but the family has filed suit against the vehicle's owner.

Police attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle following the crash but his mother answered the door and told officers her son did not want to speak with them, according to the traffic report.

The lawsuit alleges the owner negligently allowed his vehicle to be driven by an unknown driver with “due care of caution.” The lawsuit also states the owner should have known the unknown driver would operate the vehicle in a reckless manner.

Police have not announced any charges in the case.

Campbell’s family and their attorney were scheduled to give a press conference late Thursday morning announcing the lawsuit and demanding updates from Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

