State, feds must help south suburbs fix water problems

Boil orders are a way of life in Robbins, where breakdowns in the south suburban town’s water infrastructure frequently send residents to their stoves — or out for bottled water— before they can bathe or take a drink.

The latest episode happened July 28, when Robbins officials instituted a boil order after an aged water tower at 135th Street and Kedzie Avenue ruptured, raining down thousands of gallons and negatively affecting the water supply.

And last year, Robbins issued five boil orders.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said the suburb needs $40 million to address its longstanding water infrastructure issues. He said there are grants from the state, but they come in a few million dollars at a time.

“What’s the water agenda? I can’t, each year, piece it together. We can’t do $3 million here, $3 million there. We won’t ever get it done,” Bryant told ABC 7 Chicago last week.

Robbins isn’t alone. Neighboring suburbs such as Dixmoor, Posen, Blue Island and Harvey are similarly suffering.

It’s time for state and federal officials to team up and urgently get Robbins and other south suburbs the cash needed to solve its water issues once and for all.

‘Regional cooperation’ needed

South suburban mayors met last year with state and federal Environmental Protection Agency officials to discuss water problems.

“We’re all in the same boat, our infrastructure is ancient,” Blue Island Mayor Fred Bilotto told the agencies.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark rightfully said “regional cooperation” is needed.

Last month, Dixmoor did receive $10 million from the state for new water mains, improved pumping stations, and other upgrades. But village officials said more funding will be needed.

And when the money for improvements isn’t a dollar short, it can be a day late.

A $4 million Illinois EPA grant earmarked to replace a Robbins pumping station that broke down last year now has to be approved by the state’s Department of Natural Resources before the town sees any cash, Bryant said.

This is senseless, and Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s office should step in and help Robbins cut through the red tape.

But even then, that’s just a start.

If recent events in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi have shown us anything, it’s that lack of access to clean water has ruinous effects on a community’s health and vibrancy.

What’s needed is an approach and a plan that solves water issues for all of south suburbia.

