The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Editorials Commentary Environment

State, feds must help south suburbs fix water problems

If recent events in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi have shown us anything, it’s that lack of access to clean water — something that has long been an issue in south suburban communities — has ruinous effects on a community’s health and vibrancy.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE State, feds must help south suburbs fix water problems
merlin_22982247.jpg

Accessing clean drinking water in the south suburbs is too often a hit-and-miss affair. It’s a problem state and federal governments must fix.

Michael Schmidt, Sun-Times Media Lake County New

Boil orders are a way of life in Robbins, where breakdowns in the south suburban town’s water infrastructure frequently send residents to their stoves — or out for bottled water— before they can bathe or take a drink.

The latest episode happened July 28, when Robbins officials instituted a boil order after an aged water tower at 135th Street and Kedzie Avenue ruptured, raining down thousands of gallons and negatively affecting the water supply.

And last year, Robbins issued five boil orders.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said the suburb needs $40 million to address its longstanding water infrastructure issues. He said there are grants from the state, but they come in a few million dollars at a time.

Editorials bug

Editorials

“What’s the water agenda? I can’t, each year, piece it together. We can’t do $3 million here, $3 million there. We won’t ever get it done,” Bryant told ABC 7 Chicago last week.

Robbins isn’t alone. Neighboring suburbs such as Dixmoor, Posen, Blue Island and Harvey are similarly suffering.

It’s time for state and federal officials to team up and urgently get Robbins and other south suburbs the cash needed to solve its water issues once and for all.

‘Regional cooperation’ needed

South suburban mayors met last year with state and federal Environmental Protection Agency officials to discuss water problems.

“We’re all in the same boat, our infrastructure is ancient,” Blue Island Mayor Fred Bilotto told the agencies.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark rightfully said “regional cooperation” is needed.

Last month, Dixmoor did receive $10 million from the state for new water mains, improved pumping stations, and other upgrades. But village officials said more funding will be needed.

And when the money for improvements isn’t a dollar short, it can be a day late.

A $4 million Illinois EPA grant earmarked to replace a Robbins pumping station that broke down last year now has to be approved by the state’s Department of Natural Resources before the town sees any cash, Bryant said.

This is senseless, and Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s office should step in and help Robbins cut through the red tape.

But even then, that’s just a start.

If recent events in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi have shown us anything, it’s that lack of access to clean water has ruinous effects on a community’s health and vibrancy.

What’s needed is an approach and a plan that solves water issues for all of south suburbia.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Keep up outreach to get back Medicaid coverage for dropped recipients
Artificial intelligence will upend lives. We need guard rails while waiting for Congress to act.
End hazing where it often starts — in high school sports
A mom’s grief from losing two children to gun violence should move us to action
Historic Trump indictment will help nation get to bottom of his effort to overturn 2020 election
Landmarks commission has a chance to help save historic West Side mansion
The Latest
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Four months into lost season, White Sox’ Hahn, Grifol defend team culture, promise improvements
“You learn a lot about people’s character during times of adversity,” Hahn said. “Unfortunately, we got off to a wretched start and the way the room responded was not the way we had hoped.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Election_2024_Trump__2_.jpg
Nation/World
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
Donald Trump had attempted to turn the tables on writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him. His lawyer vows to appeal ‘the flawed decision.’
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
How low can White Sox’ season go?
Of course, the Sox are embarrassed by this season, furious inside that it started off terribly, showed the briefest hope, then collapsed for good.
By Rick Telander
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Chatham
The girl was sitting inside a home about 7:30 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. It wasn’t clear if the shot came from outside the home, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A motorist drives through flood waters on Service Drive near West Chicago.
Weather
Illinois congressional leaders urge Biden to grant FEMA relief for storm damage
Members of Congress ask the White House for financial assistance to address damage in the wake of strong storms in the Chicago area and down state in June and July.
By Kade Heather
 