The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Canal Street closes outside Union Station for 18 months of construction

Crews will tear apart the street that’s technically a viaduct that doubles as the roof of the popular downtown station.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Canal Street closes outside Union Station for 18 months of construction
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

South Canal Street will be closed for about 18 months for renovation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Frustrated drivers and confused bus riders slowly navigated detours posted outside Union Station on Tuesday morning.

A section of Canal Street has closed for a year and a half of construction as the city replaces 100-year-old streets that double as the roof of the popular Loop station.

Crews will tear apart the street that’s technically a viaduct, all while keeping the station beneath running smoothly, said Moira Kent, a civil engineer at the Chicago Department of Transportation.

“It’s the roof of Union Station,” Kent said Tuesday outside the station. “It’s a station we need to maintain operating while we work.”

A map of construction on Canal Street outside Union Station.

A map of construction on Canal Street outside Union Station.

Chicago Department of Transportation

While crews installed fences and removed signs on Canal Street, commuters stressed out over detours posted Tuesday morning.

Some searched for bus stops that had moved. Drivers waited in congestion that stretched a block south on Clinton Street.

“Because of the construction, I don’t know where the bus is,” one woman said on her cellphone.

Bus company employees wearing reflective vests walked outside the station to direct travelers to the new bus stops.

“It’s been a pretty stressful day,” said an employee of Coach USA who was directing passengers at Clinton and Quincy Street.

Commuters wait at the temporary bus stop near South Clinton Street and West Quincy Street outside Union Station as crews begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Commuters wait at a temporary bus stop Tuesday near South Clinton Street and West Quincy Street outside Union Station as crews begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction project.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Driver Patricia Payne came from Beverly to pick up relatives.

“It’s a bit of a mess,” she said. Payne’s familiar with the area, so she wasn’t delayed too badly, she said.

Construction began at 7 p.m. Monday as crews blocked Canal between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard. In coming weeks, crews will place a type of scaffolding over the street to protect the concourse and police station below, Kent said.

Sidewalks that remained open Tuesday at the main entrances on Canal will be closed in a “couple of weeks” when demolition begins, Kent said. A wooden pedestrian bridge will be built from Adams to the building, she said.

The second phase of construction, on Canal between Jackson and Harrison Street, could begin in the fall, she said. At least one lane of traffic will remain open in that project.

A worker puts up a fence along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard outside Union Station as crews begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

South Canal Street will be closed for about 18 months to make way for renovation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The last two phases will replace viaducts on Canal between Madison and Adams, where one lane will remain open, and then between Harrison and Taylor, which will fully close, she said.

The Canal Street viaduct was built around 1918 and was last rehabbed in 1980, Kent said. It needs to be replaced for safety purposes, she said.

When construction is finished, Canal Street will look “very similar” but with a raised platform in the center median as a “protective space for buses,” Kent said.

CDOT has already replaced some of the east-west viaducts near Union Station. The Jackson Street viaduct was replaced in 2009.

Next Up In News
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor crossed street and fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Migrante es apuñalado por otro solicitante de asilo durante una pelea en una estación de policía en el lado sur
Habrá reunión pública sobre la demolición planificada de los Damen Silos
DJ Casper, Chicagoan who created the ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Doug Bragan, loved Chicago theater so much he bought the Ivanhoe, dies at 79
Dictionary time with Brandon and John
The Latest
Serabi Medina.
Crime
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor crossed street and fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Serabi Medina’s father shouted for her to go into their apartment building in Portage Park as the gunman crossed the street and raised a gun, according to prosecutors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A Chicago police officer was suspended for 270 days Thursday for ‘improper sexual relationship’ with a woman in 2016.
La Voz Chicago
Migrante es apuñalado por otro solicitante de asilo durante una pelea en una estación de policía en el lado sur
Un juez dijo el miércoles que el sospechoso, Jorge Goyo, tendría que pagar $1,000 de fianza y seguir el monitoreo electrónico después de lesionar gravemente a un hombre de 48 años de edad, dijeron los fiscales.
By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson
 
merlin_115004929.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Exjugador mexicano de fútbol americano estudiantil demanda a Universidad Northwestern por burlas racistas
Un portavoz de Northwestern dijo que la escuela está comprometida a abordar los problemas relacionados con el hazing.
By David Struett
 
The owner of the Damen Silos, located along the Chicago River, wants to tear them down.
La Voz Chicago
Habrá reunión pública sobre la demolición planificada de los Damen Silos
“Siendo una demolición ambientalmente compleja, no se aprobarán permisos de demolición hasta que se lleve a cabo una reunión comunitaria”, dijo el departamento de salud pública en un comunicado.
By Brett Chase
 
Willie Perry, more famously known as DJ Casper, is photographed in his studio in Chicago in 2019. Perry died on Monday after battling cancer.
Entertainment and Culture
DJ Casper, Chicagoan who created the ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 