The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Housing development by Bloomingdale Trail aims to counter rising costs in Logan Square

The two buildings will bring 89 affordable housing units to an area that’s seen the greatest loss in affordable units. Construction is expected to finish fall 2024.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Housing development by Bloomingdale Trail aims to counter rising costs in Logan Square
Renderings of the two affordable housing developments going up at the intersection of Cortland Street and Ridgeway Avenue in Logan Square.

Renderings of the two affordable housing developments going up at the intersection of Cortland Street and Ridgeway Avenue in Logan Square. The Northwest Side area has seen some of the greatest losses in affordable housing.

Courtesy of Canopy

As the cost of housing rises faster in Logan Square than much of Chicago, construction has begun on a new affordable housing development aimed at keeping longtime residents in place.

The development, Encuentro Square, will bring 89 affordable units split between two buildings at the corner of Cortland Street and Ridgeway Avenue, at the western end of the Bloomingdale Trail. 

“In a community which is rapidly gentrifying, where we’re seeing the doubling or in some cases the tripling of property taxes, legacy families who have been here for 50 years are wondering if they can continue living here,” said Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. “This development is to let them know this community is still theirs.”

Construction began in July and is expected to finish fall 2024, said developer Evergreen Real Estate Group. The buildings — a six-story, 57-unit building and a four-story, 32-unit building — will have 55 units open for renters using Chicago Housing Authority vouchers. The remaining units will be available to renters making at most 50% or 60% of the area median income. 

Those median incomes are $55,150 and $66,180 for a family of four, respectively. The median household income of the 60647 ZIP code, where the new units are located, is $89,974, according to the Chicago Health Atlas. It is $53,197 and $44,549 in the adjacent 60639 and 60651 ZIP codes.

The $48 million development is funded with $9 million in tax increment financing, $14 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the city’s Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund and $25 million in low-income housing tax credits, said Department of Housing interim commissioner Jim Horan. 

Related

The development comes at a time when Logan Square has experienced some of the greatest increases in the cost of housing in all of Chicago.

Logan Square and the adjacent neighborhoods of Humboldt Park and Hermosa all experienced a greater than 15% increase in their property tax bills last year, according to an analysis of the tax bills by the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.

Logan Square and Avondale also saw the greatest decline in affordable units citywide, according to DePaul University’s Institute for Housing Studies. The combined community areas saw a 15% point decline in affordable units, down from 40% of the available stock in 2012-2014 to 25% in 2019-2021, according to an institute report released in June

Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott said the development is 1 of 16 under construction that will bring Chicago over 1,800 units of affordable housing, 650 of which will be available for renters using CHA vouchers. About 175,000 people are currently on waiting lists for various CHA vouchers, according to a spokesperson. 

Related

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Leo Louchios, an adviser to Jesse White and Alexi Giannoulias and Greektown staple, dies at 66
Lawsuit over ‘sham’ Waukegan casino selection process could delay construction, developer says
The Latest
GettyImages_2482413.jpg
Obituaries
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Musician played behind Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before launch of the group behind “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
merlin_113580281.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.
By Mark Potash
 
20200924_141414.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
El padre de Serabi Medina le gritó que entrara a su edificio en Portage Park mientras el pistolero cruzaba la calle, según los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Alexi Giannoulias también alentó a los residentes de Illinois a hacer uso de los servicios en línea cuando sea posible, incluyendo la renovación de la licencia de conducir y el pedido de calcomanías para placas.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Los equipos de construcción destrozarán la calle que técnicamente es un viaducto, mientras mantienen la estación debajo funcionando.
By David Struett
 