SWAT called for armed man barricaded in West Pullman home
Officers responded to shots fired in the 11900 block of South State Street early Friday. The man then barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, police said.
An armed man barricaded himself inside a home early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
SWAT personnel were called to a home in the 11900 block of South State Street about 12:30 a.m., for man who had been firing shots and then barricaded himself inside the residence, according to Chicago police.
The scene was still active, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
