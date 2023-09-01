The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

SWAT called for armed man barricaded in West Pullman home

Officers responded to shots fired in the 11900 block of South State Street early Friday. The man then barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun_Times.png

Sun-Times file

An armed man barricaded himself inside a home early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

SWAT personnel were called to a home in the 11900 block of South State Street about 12:30 a.m., for man who had been firing shots and then barricaded himself inside the residence, according to Chicago police.

The scene was still active, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Latest
Most adults can stop biting their nails easily.&nbsp;But there are some tips that can help.&nbsp;
Well
Why do so many people bite their nails?
Biting nails can be brought on by both boredom and anxiety, which is one of the reasons it’s so common.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
News
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line in Loop
The man was arguing with another when he was stabbed in the arm in the 200 block of South State Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: People think I’m girl’s grandma, but I’m her mom
Woman considers plastic surgery to feel better about her looks.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States detonated an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, killing tens of thousands of civilians.
Other Views
Photos of Hiroshima mushroom cloud over-simplify the bomb, capturing its power but not its tragedy
After seeing “Oppenheimer,” I have become more certain than ever that we must begin looking at the bomb — at all nuclear weapons — in a more nuanced and honest way if our world is to remain livable, writes retired history professor James Huffman.
By James Huffman
 
A family from Venezuela, who said they are waiting to be relocated to a shelter, outside O’Hare Airport, where many of them are staying in a curtained-off section of the airport.
Immigration
At O’Hare Airport, hundreds of migrants are stuck at a shelter that’s overcrowded, unsanitary
A curtained-off portion of the airport has been used for months as a migrant shelter, and advocates worry about the conditions.
By Michael Loria
 