The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture News

How to score $10 lottery tickets to ‘Hamilton’ shows in Chicago

The system offers a limited number of tickets so Chicagoans can have a chance to see the musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton without breaking the bank. Here’s how to not throw away your shot at the coveted tickets.

By  Samantha Callender | WBEZ
   
SHARE How to score $10 lottery tickets to ‘Hamilton’ shows in Chicago
The Chicago company of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” opening Oct. 19 at the PrivateBank Theatre. Pictured:Miguel Cervantes, center, as Alexander Hamilton. (Joan Marcus photo)

The popular musical created by Lin Manuel Miranda about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton returns this month to Chicago.

Joan Marcus

The popular musical Hamilton is returning to Chicago in September for the first time since 2020 — and so is a digital lottery system that, the last time around, made getting tickets to the show something of a sport.

The system offers a limited number of tickets at $10 so Chicagoans can have a chance to see the musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton without breaking the bank. Here’s what to know.

How does the lottery work?

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The discounted tickets will be available in batches, with the lottery opening at 10 a.m on Friday and closing at noon on Sept. 7 for tickets to the first week of shows, from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17. Broadway in Chicago said that each week after, the lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and will remain open through noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Winners can’t get refunds or exchanges on discounted tickets, so make sure to carefully select the showtime you want to see.

How much are tickets without the lottery?

Prices range from $42.50 to $232.50. A limited number of $49, day of show rush tickets are also available and can only be purchased at the James M. Nederlander box office on the day of the performance when the box office opens. Limit of two tickets per valid ID.

Can anyone do the lottery?

While the lottery is marketed toward locals, anyone who is at least 18 with a valid, non-expired photo ID can purchase tickets. The ticket holder must have identification that matches the name used to enter. The reselling of discounted tickets will void them.

How exactly can I enter?

Entry into the lottery happens exclusively through the official app for Hamilton, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Winners are able to secure up to two tickets at the $10 price point. Only one entry per person and repeated entries will be discarded.

How will I know if I won the chance to buy a discounted ticket?

Both winners and non-winners will be notified by 4 p.m. on Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances through email and an app notification (so be sure to keep your notifications on). Winners then have two hours to claim and buy their tickets.

Will I receive the tickets digitally?

No. Tickets purchased through lottery will be available at will call two hours prior to performance start time with a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Aside from the digital lottery, tickets are on sale now for the upcoming season with prices ranging from $42.50 to $232.50 and are available online or via box office by calling 312- 977-1710.

What can I expect from this run of the show?

Hamilton originally premiered in 2015 in New York and starred the creator and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. It took more than a year to premiere in Chicago. The current production will be the fifth run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. 

Producers did not make a cast announcement. Making the rounds in the North American tour recently have been New York actors Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Gotham, NCIS) cast as Hamilton and Deon’te Goodman, who has understudied several roles in the production, as Aaron Burr.

If you go: Hamilton opens Sept. 13 at the Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St. It runs through Dec. 30.

Next Up In Theater
Marriott brings something new to ‘Gypsy’: a Mama Rose we can relate to
Steppenwolf Theatre announces staff cuts in the wake of falling revenue, drop in attendance
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 31-Sept. 6: The Mix
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 24-30: The Mix
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 17-23: The Mix
Renata Scotto, world-renowned Italian soprano, dies at 89
The Latest
Sliman Bensmaia.
Obituaries
Sliman Bensmaia, rocker, University of Chicago researcher whose work helped restore touch to people with prosthetic limbs, dead at 49
He helped develop the first robotic prosthetic arm that gave realistic touch feedback, enabling a man, paralyzed from the chest down, to distinguish between touches on individual fingers and the palm of a robotic hand.
By Mitch Dudek
 
TRIATHALON_082823_16_01.JPG
Photography
Picture Chicago: 21 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Two women were struck by bullets inside Guaranteed Rate Field during a White Sox game, first lady Jill Biden visited Chicago in an event aimed to highlight the Biden administration’s support of organized labor, and athletes competed in the 2023 Chicago Triathlon.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A sign that reads, “Welcome to Chicago” greets travelers at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Transportation
What to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling this Labor Day weekend
Get to the airport early. TSA expects to screen about 14 million passengers from Friday to Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bernard Williams (center) walks out of Cook County Jail in 2019 on $10,000 bond after a Illinois Appellate Court overturned his conviction.
Crime
Man acquitted in nearly 30-year-old West Side murder case tied to ex-detective accused of misconduct
Jurors found Bernard Williams, 44, not guilty after only a few hours of deliberations in his retrial on murder and aggravated battery charges Thursday evening.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Bicyclists take over Lake Shore Drive at the 2006 Bike the Drive. The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.&nbsp;Starting points are at the museum, Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard.
Things To Do
Riders gear up for Sunday’s Bike the Drive: ‘Super-cool Chicago thing to do’
The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 