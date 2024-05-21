The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
ComEd crews prepare for power outages as severe weather approaches Chicago area

The utility’s crews are prepping for downed power lines and outages as a round of severe thunderstorms is expected to move through the Chicago area beginning at 7 p.m., bringing damaging winds, thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A ComEd truck.

A ComEd truck.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Electric utility ComEd is preparing its crews for power outages as the potential for severe storms throughout the Chicago area draws near Tuesday evening.

A round of severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the area beginning at 7 p.m., bringing damaging winds that could reach up to 75 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Officials at ComEd said they were preparing equipment and additional crews to address any impact from storms.

“We recognize that outages at any time are inconvenient,” said David Perez, the utility’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Our goal is to get our customers and communities back quickly and safely to minimize the interruption to their lives and livelihoods. Crews will work around the clock to make repairs so we get the power flowing for any and every customer who experiences an outage.”

If outages occur, crews will prioritize restoring power at police and fire stations, hospitals and nursing homes, the utility company said.

ComEd asks customers to report outages by calling (800) 334-7661. Spanish-speaking customers can call (800) 955-8237.

