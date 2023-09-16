The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music Little Village

Anti-Riot Fest graffiti greets festival guests at Douglass Park

Spray painted messages of ‘Get Out!!!’ And ‘No Park For Profit!’ allude to festival opposition by some Lawndale and Little Village neighbors.

By  Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Anti-Riot Fest graffiti greets festival guests at Douglass Park
A fence surrounding Douglass Park is adorned with a message reading “No parks for profit!!” on Saturday, the second day of Riot Fest.

A fence surrounding Douglass Park is adorned with a message reading “No parks for profit!!” on Saturday, the second day of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sometime before the gates opened for the second day of Riot Fest Saturday, someone had spray painted messages on a privacy tarp that hung on a chain link fence to separate the festival from the public way along Ogden Avenue.

Spray painted was the message “Get Out!!!” And “No Park For Profit!,” a reference to the controversy that has plagued Riot Fest organizers since they moved the fest to Douglass Park in 2015, after leaving Humboldt Park for similar reasons. 

Another spray painted message that said “Real punx don’t support megafests that displace communities” was blacked out.

Many nearby residents object to the park being closed down for an extended period of time for private concert organizers, while others point to the free passe and jobs provided to residents, and opportunities for entrepreneurs to make money by selling items outside the fest.

On Saturday, Riot Fest organizers responded to the spray painted messages with a statement, saying in part, “We have done a huge amount of work to support the Lawndale/Little Village community, having over 150 meetings, holding vendor workshops, offering internships, local bands performance slots and so much more. … It’s unfortunate that someone would deface Douglass Park with spray paint, rather than help protect it.”

Festival goers on their way in said they understood the objections of some in the neighborhood.

“I get it, the park is special to the neighborhood, but they also get free passes,” Back of the Parks resident Ozzie Garcia, 27, said. Garcia was going to the fest with his brother and said while he felt for some residents, it wasn’t enough for him to stay away.

A message spray-painted on a fence surrounding Douglass Park, site of Riot Fest, says, “Go back 2 the burbs!!”

A message spray-painted on a fence surrounding Douglass Park, site of Riot Fest, says, “Go back 2 the burbs!!”

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bozena Aggen and her husband James drove in from Niles to attend the festival and noticed the spray paint that said “Go back to the burbs.”

“If they held it in the suburbs there would be people complaining there as well,” Age said. “I get it, but half the people seem to hate it while the other half loves it. A lot of people are taking advantage of the situation and making good money selling items.”

Bryan Sills of Avondale agreed, saying “I understand why they are upset and I think Riot Fest has done a poor job of outreach.” However, that didn’t stop Sills from entering the festival on Saturday.

“I really want to see Death Grips.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault, rape allegations
Riot Fest Day 2: Viagra Boys bring the laughs, fans crowd surf to Corey Feldman
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park
Foo Fighters create a nostalgic atmosphere at Riot Fest 2023
Dear Abby: Sister doesn’t want me to know about her boyfriend, but everyone else knows
Enthralling new ‘Chicago Stories’ docs recount milestone events in rich detail
The Latest
TF North celebrates with the Wooden Shoe-Mushroom Trophy after beating TF South.
High School Football
TF North beats rival TF South to capture Wooden Shoe-Mushroom trophy for first time since 2019
On his last chance, senior Dominic Gradford helped bring the Wooden Shoe-Mushroom Trophy back to TF North.
By Mike Clark
 
Loyola’s Donovan Robinson (1) is taken down by Brother Rice’s Daniel Terri (82).
High School Football
Punt returner Donovan Robinson sparks Loyola’s victory against Brother Rice
Junior Donovan Robinson’s two big punt returns set up a short field for the Ramblers’ offense when the outcome was still in doubt.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Andrew Vaughn
White Sox
Despite a career-high HR total, Sox’ Andrew Vaughn is critical of his offense
“Definitely chasing more than I would like,” he said.
By James Fegan
 
A parade goer waves a Mexican flag during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Mexican Independence Day Parade puts heritage on display in Little Village
The parade landed on the holiday for the first time in its 26 years, bringing out more spectators after bad weather and COVID had dampened the event in recent years.
By Violet Miller
 
Cam Porter
College Sports
Wildcats struggle in loss at No. 21 Duke
NU had 267 yards of total offense, with 90 of those in the fourth quarter
By Sun-Times wires
 