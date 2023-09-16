The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park

Messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park greeted festival-goers, but the music played on to delight of thousands gathered for the annual festival.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Jehnny Beth entertains the crowd during her afternoon set at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Bob Chiarito/For the Sun-Times

Walking into Riot Fest Day 2 on Saturday afternoon, fence scrims along Ogden Avenue had been spray painted over with messages of dissent, and messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”

But that didn’t deter music fans from descending on the park for the second day of the fest on the city’s Southwest Side.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.

Corey Feldman performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Corey Feldman performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans wait for Corey Feldman’s performance to begin on Day 2 of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Corey Feldman performs on day two of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees walk past graffiti on perimeter fences as they head to Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on Saturday afternoon in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jehnny Beth entertains the crowd during her afternoon set at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Bob Chiarito/For the Sun-Times

Jehnny Beth entertains the crowd during her afternoon set at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Bob Chiarito/For the Sun-Times

Attendees gather in Douglass Park for day two of Riot Fest.

Attendees gather in Douglass Park for day two of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Enola Gay performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fionn Reilly performs with Enola Gay at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Fionn Reilly performs with Enola Gay at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Juggalos arrive at Riot Fest on Saturday afternoon in advance of the late-night headlining set by Insane Clown Posse on Day 2 of the festival.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Anti-festival signs can be seen posted in the neighborhood as Day 2 of Riot Fest kicked off in Douglass Park on Saturday,&nbsp;

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

