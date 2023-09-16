PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park
Messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park greeted festival-goers, but the music played on to delight of thousands gathered for the annual festival.
Walking into Riot Fest Day 2 on Saturday afternoon, fence scrims along Ogden Avenue had been spray painted over with messages of dissent, and messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”
But that didn’t deter music fans from descending on the park for the second day of the fest on the city’s Southwest Side.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.
Riot Fest Day 2: Enola Gay debuts as Riot Fest’s 2023 breakout band, fans crowd surf to Corey Feldman
Everything about Riot Fest breathes “made in Chicago, by Chicagoans” — from the Goose Island Beer Company setting up their bar in a retired CTA train car to the vendor booths for Liar’s Club and Reggie’s.
