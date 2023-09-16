The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Riot Fest Day 2: Enola Gay debuts as Riot Fest’s 2023 breakout band

Everything about Riot Fest breathes "made in Chicago, by Chicagoans" — from the Goose Island Beer Company setting up their bar in a retired CTA train car to the vendor booths for Liar's Club and Reggie's.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Everything about Riot Fest breathes “made in Chicago, by Chicagoans” — from the Goose Island Beer Company setting up their bar in a retired CTA train car to the vendor booths for Liar’s Club and Reggie’s, and the video screens that, between bands, offered mini filmed tours of some of the local eateries around Douglass Park. Among the ones featured were Aloha Wagon in Pilsen and TacoSur and El Churro Shop in Little Village.

Fans also echoed that same earnest, supportive spirit, showing up in large numbers at doors to take it all in, Juggalos included, even though it was hours until the “main event” with Insane Clown Posse and full album plays from Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service being big draws of the day.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Saturday:

Enola Gay

Those who did head out to Douglass Park on Saturday may not have realized they got a lucky break, getting n on the ground floor of Enola Gay who, no doubt, will be the breakout band from Riot Fest 2023.

Early in, they even had a surprise, joined by their “hero” and fellow dark star Jehnny Beth, who guested on a rollicking take of their song “Scrappers” before she took the same Roots Stage an hour later.

“They are one of my favorite bands in the whole world,” Beth declared in a testimonial before exiting stage left.

Not only are they a great entrant in the long cast of U.K. bands making unparalleled punk music, but their diatribes are incredibly topical, voicing a collective frustration of modern societal ills that touch on race, sexism and the working class. All of it is done to a scream-worthy soundtrack full of chunky bass lines, piercing guitar work, battered drum rhythms and the quick whip of vocalist Fionn Reilly who is a poet in punk waiting.  — Selena Fragassi

