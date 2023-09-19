Horoscope for Tuesday, September 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Double check details that might be given to you by coworkers or other sources related to your work. Likewise, be extra careful with the details related to your health because both these areas are subject to confusion, deception and carelessness. Be alert. Make no hasty assumptions. Guard against impulses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents should be very clear about where their kids are and what they’re doing because children could be harmed by poisons, bad food or chemicals. Meanwhile, romantic disappointment is possible, especially related to unexpressed expectations. Postpone important romantic decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check all information going back and forth between parents, family members, especially related to the government or outside information because confusion is entirely possible today. Misunderstandings are rampant. In some cases, outright deception. (Ouch.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a tricky day. Make no assumptions about anything, and if you think something fishy is going on, it is. You might spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. In addition to which, it’s hard to get the accurate truth about anything right now. Be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the classic day for financial confusion and mistakes. This could be due to the spread of misinformation or simply genuine errors. However, it is also possible that some people are dishonest or deceiving you about your belongings, your earnings or what is due to you. Be on guard.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today fuzzy Neptune directly opposes the sun in your sign, which saps the energy of people and also creates confusion. (It’s as if you have Vaseline on your lens.) Knowing this, be careful about agreeing to anything. Be careful about making promises. Disappointments are likely.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Double check matters at work as well as with anything related to your health (or even your pet) because the possibility of confusion and errors is very strong today. Most likely, the confusion is due to miscommunications or misunderstandings. However, malicious intent cannot be ruled out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a challenging day for romance, which means many couples will suffer from disappointments or misunderstandings. Similarly, parents might have misunderstandings with their kids. In fact, protect your kids against poisoning by chemicals or bad food. Do not believe everything you hear. Today is full of deceitful appearances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be clear in all your communications with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today because there’s a strong possibility of misunderstandings or misinterpretations caused by silly errors or, possibly, by intentional deceit. Assume nothing. Ideally, volunteer for nothing. If you feel mistrustful, listen to that inner warning.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t fall for propaganda and fancy words today, which will be easy to do because a lot of information that is floating around is confusing or misrepresentational. You might not know who to believe. When things are this fuzzy, step back. Do nothing. (For your own welfare and protection.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid making important financial decisions today, especially about shared property, estates, inheritances, taxes or debt because you might not have all the facts, or perhaps, the fact that you have are not correct. Someone might give you wrong information whether innocently, accidentally or on purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the classic day for misunderstandings and misconceptions between partners, spouses and old friends. Therefore, assume nothing. Do not assume, for example, someone might try to lead you astray. On the other hand, (there are different fingers) do not assume that what you hear from a friend is correct.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, chef Trisha Yearwood (1964) shares your birthday. You are positive thinking, practical and down to earth. You care about appearances and make an effort to look good. This year is highly successful for you. It’s your chance to reap the rewards of your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos, acknowledgement and recognition. Bravo! You deserve this.

