Opening-day report on dove season at select Illinois public sites
The first listing of some opening-day harvest numbers for dove season in Illinois at select public sites; list will be updated as apt.
Here’s a preliminary recap of opening day (Friday, Sept. 1) for dove hunting at select public sites in Illinois. As more reports come, the list will be updated, specially for Saturday, Sept. 2, for Jim Edgar-Panther Creek SFWA, where odd fields are hunted on odd days while even the fields are hunted even.
The harvest rate overall strikes me as low. Maybe the cold snap earlier this week before the opener and the heat arrived.
Site: doves harvested, hunters, doves per hunter
Jim Edgar/Panther Creek SFWA (odd fields, Day 1): 150, 1,097, 7.3
Des Plaines SFWA: 64, 468, 7.2
Shabbona SRA: 60, 347, 5.8
Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA: 48, 220, 4.6
Iroquois County SWA: 34, 143, 4.2
Silver Springs SFWA: 76, 87, 1.1
Green River SWA: 128, 99, .8
Kankakee River SP: 17, 8, .5
Matthiessen SP: NA yet
Chain O’Lakes SP: NA yet
JEPC SFWA (even fields, Day 2): (Coming, probably Sunday morning)