Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Englewood.
About 3 p.m., the 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1100 block of West 58th Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
