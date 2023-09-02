The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Man shot to death in Englewood

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 58th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

About 3 p.m., the 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1100 block of West 58th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
082923_Sky_at_Sparks_Meg_Oliphant_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s small-ball game proves effective
“You gotta be scrappy,” Dana Evans said. “You have to have something to you, and I think that’s what makes the group special.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Southland College Prep Charter High School’s Marching Lady Eagles performs with their marching band during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.
Chicago
Chicago Football Classic returns, bringing scholarships and HBCU history with it
After several years of COVID cancellations, the annual game between historically Black colleges and universities returned to Soldier Field along with its scholarships and other programming.
By Violet Miller
 
Sycamore’s Dylan Hodges (23) carries the ball against Simeon on Saturday at Gately Stadium.
High School Football
Sycamore handles Simeon, sets sights on another long playoff run
The Spartans have never won a state title, but coach Joe Ryan has his program knocking on the door.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Missouri v Florida
Bears
Gervon Dexter sues to nullify NIL deal at Florida
The Bears’ rookie defensive tackle owes Big League Advance Fund 15% of his pre-tax NFL earnings in exchange for $436,485 he received from the company last year. But the lawsuit argues the contract he signed violated Florida’s NIL Statute.
By Mark Potash
 
Sunflowers on Saturday morning at Johnson Sauk-Trail State Recreation Area, which returned to doing a sunrise hunt on opening days of dove hunting. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Opening-day report on dove season at select Illinois public sites
The first listing of some opening-day harvest numbers for dove season in Illinois at select public sites; list will be updated as apt.
By Dale Bowman
 