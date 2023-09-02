The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Motorcyclist dies in traffic crash in Grand Crossing

A 26-year-old female driver, heading northbound in the 6900 block of South South Chicago Avenue, collided with the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Saturday night in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.

About 8:40 p.m., the woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was heading north on her motorcycle in the 6900 block of South South Chicago Avenue when she was struck by a 26-year-old woman driving a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Both women were traveling in the same direction at the time of the incident, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said. She was listed in good condition.

Citations were pending. Police were investigating the crash.

