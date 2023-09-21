Man found shot to death in Roseland

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland.
The 29-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
