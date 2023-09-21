The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Man found shot to death in Roseland

The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland.

The 29-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

