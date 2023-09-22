Picture Chicago: 30 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A star-studded Riot Fest gets rained on, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords visits a Chicago training seminar for gun violence survivors, and hundreds flood the Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
The Latest
Jackson left the Buccaneers game with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.
John Deere Gators and ride-along mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.
The White Sox recalled right-hander Yohan Ramírez from Class AAA Charlotte.
“Josh is a real rising front office star, Brian is recognized as one of the top pitching minds in the game, and Gene is acknowledged as one of the best talent evaluators in baseball,” Sox GM Getz said.
Highland Park Police determined Thursday’s bomb threat was not credible and part of a string of threats to public buildings across the country.