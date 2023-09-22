The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
MSI_092223_5.jpg

DJ Bullett (center), 7, a student at Bret Harte Elementary School, reacts as he and his classmates perform a volcanic eruption experiment outside the Museum of Science and Industry, Thursday, Sept. 21. It is part of a celebration of the museum’s 90th anniversary and an interactive extension of “Pompeii: The Exhibition.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 30 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

A star-studded Riot Fest gets rained on, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords visits a Chicago training seminar for gun violence survivors, and hundreds flood the Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 30 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: 30 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Crews remove the roof of the Argyle station on West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crews remove the roof of the Argyle station on West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cast of The Flying Dutchman rehearses during a media preview at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cast of The Flying Dutchman rehearses during a media preview at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Spectators take videos during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Spectators take videos during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A parade goer shakes hands with children during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A parade goer shakes hands with children during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MEXICANINDEPENDENCE_091623_25.jpg

Hundreds of people flood The Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Friday, Sept. 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people flood The Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Hundreds of people flood The Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former U.S. Gabby Giffords, left, sings happy birthday to Marsha Lee, during a training seminar for gun violence survivors at the Hyatt Conference Center at McCormick Place, Sept. 19, 2023.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, left, sings happy birthday to Marsha Lee, during a training seminar for gun violence survivors at the Hyatt Conference Center at McCormick Place, Sept. 19, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Vehicles power through a flooded viaduct at North Ashland Avenue and West Kinzie Street after a band of rain hit Chicago Sunday morning, Sept. 17, 2023.

A vehicle powers through a flooded viaduct at N. Ashland Ave. and W Kinzie St. after a band of rain hit Chicago Sunday morning, Sept. 17, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

ACORNS_092223_12.jpg

Jalene LaMontagne, Population Ecologist and Quantitative Biologist, at DePaul University reaches for an acorn on an Oak Tree near DePaul University, Thursday, Sept. 21.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_84.jpg

Lauren Tully, a professional body piercer, joins thousands in Douglass Park for day two of Riot Fest, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/9/16/23876615/riot-fest-day-2-enola-gay-debuts-as-riot-fests-2023-breakout-band

Violent J, of the Insane Clown Posse, performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_50.jpg

Hannibal Buress performs as Eshu Tune on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_28.jpg

Fans crowd surf as Corey Feldman performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_25.jpg

Corey Feldman performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_16.jpg

Insane Clown Posse fans ride the Scrambler in Douglass Park as they wait for the hip-hop duo’s performance on day two of Riot Fest, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_10.JPG

Attendees walk past spray paint on the exterior fence as they head to day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSUN_091823_44.JPG

A skateboarder does a trick on the halfpipe on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSUN_091823_61.JPG

The Cure performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Cure performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

The Cure performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

L.S. Dunes frontman Anthony Green crowd surfs in the crowd as they perform on the Radical Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

L.S. Dunes frontman Anthony Green crowd surfs in the crowd as they perform on the Radical Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSUN_091823_26.JPG

L.S. Dunes frontman Anthony Green walls back to the stage after crowd surfing as they perform on the Radical Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Heather Horton poses for a portrait at her home in Orland Park, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Heather Horton poses for a portrait at her home in Orland Park, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Amanda Palmer of The Dresden Dolls performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Amanda Palmer of The Dresden Dolls performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Cure performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

The Cure performs on the Riot Stage on day three of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Carol Love speaks about her neighbors who were found dead in their home on the 500 block of Concord Ave in Romeoville, IL, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, died at the scene.

Carol Love speaks about her neighbors who were found dead in their home on the 500 block of Concord Ave in Romeoville, IL, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, died at the scene.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The home of the family where two adults and two children were found dead on the 500 block of Concord Ave in Romeoville, IL, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, died at the scene.

The home of the family where two adults and two children were found dead on the 500 block of Concord Ave in Romeoville, IL, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, died at the scene.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7300 block of S. Hoyne Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, Sept. 17, 2023.

Chicago police work the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7300 block of S. Hoyne Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, Sept. 17, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

VIOLIN_09XX23_4.JPG

Sun-Times reporter Stefano Esposito watches his son Lucca (11) practice violin in their home, Sept. 18. Esposito is attempting to learn to play in order to duet with his son.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

People walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18.

People walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Crime
Person of interest in killing of Romeoville family “is a victim too,” family attorney says
Business
Wrigley Field concession workers authorize strike
The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure fallout sees key figure convicted of embezzling $6 million
View More Stories In News
The Latest
A photo of Bears safety Eddie Jackson resting on the sideline during practice.
Bears
With Patrick Mahomes looming, Bears S Eddie Jackson doubtful vs. Chiefs
Jackson left the Buccaneers game with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.
By Jason Lieser
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Lawnmowers among $100k of equipment stolen from Soldier Field
John Deere Gators and ride-along mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michael Kopech pitching on June 16 in Seattle. (Getty Images)
White Sox’ Michael Kopech has cyst removed from knee, ends season on injured list
The White Sox recalled right-hander Yohan Ramírez from Class AAA Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Josh Barfield. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox announce additions of Barfield, Bannister and Watson to baseball operations
“Josh is a real rising front office star, Brian is recognized as one of the top pitching minds in the game, and Gene is acknowledged as one of the best talent evaluators in baseball,” Sox GM Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screenshot_2023_09_22_at_8.06.28_AM.png
Suburban Chicago
Bomb threats clear Highland Park elementary school two days in a row
Highland Park Police determined Thursday’s bomb threat was not credible and part of a string of threats to public buildings across the country.
By Kate Grossman | WBEZ
 