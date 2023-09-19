The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Uptown News Chicago

Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations

The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
A person walks along West Argyle Street by the Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.

The Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda at the Argyle CTA Red Line stop in Uptown will be removed this week during CTA renovations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The “Asia on Argyle” sign and pagoda that have adorned the Argyle Street L stop for years will be removed and put in storage this week.

The Argyle station is one of four North Side Red Line stops receiving upgrades as a part of the multibillion-dollar Red and Purple line modernization program.

Crews working on the overhaul will remove the pagoda and sign Tuesday and Wednesday in Uptown. The pieces will be stored until a new location is determined, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations are being rebuilt and replaced by modern stations with wider platforms, brighter lighting and elevators serving passengers with disabilities. The renovations started in 2021 and are expected to be completed next year.

West Argyle Street will be closed from North Broadway to the CTA tracks so Walsh-Fluor, CTA’s contractor on the project, can remove the sign and pagoda.

“We understand how important these pieces are to the community, and we are working diligently to ensure both the pagoda and the sign are safely and securely preserved as we continue demolition in the area,” CTA said in a message to residents who live near the station.

Charlie Soo, a businessman nicknamed the mayor of Argyle Street according the Chicago Reader, spearheaded the project to build the pagoda on the station in 1991.

The “Asia on Argyle” street was added by the Chicago Department of Transportation in 2013. At the time, many residents were appalled by the sign’s design.

Most of the comments on a 48th Ward Facebook post about the sign slammed the design choice and questioned its $260,000 price tag, though some commenters praised the city for updating the train stop.

The Chicago Department of Transportation owns the “Asia on Argyle” sign and will work with the CTA to determine where it should be displayed. CTA will work with 48th Ward Ald. Leni Hanaa-Hoppenworth’s office to identify a new home for the pagoda.

The section of Argyle Street between Broadway and the tracks will close again the week of Oct. 10 for viaduct demolition.

Related

Next Up In News
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
Maywood police assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video on social media
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Chatham
In Domestic Violence Court, promising first day of bail reform as judge works ‘few kinks out of the system’
The Latest
Statue of Anne Frank near her home in Amsterdam, where the girl and her family hid for two years before being betrayed to the Nazis.
Columnists
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Bigots like Elon Musk always point a finger at the victims of their baseless prejudices.
By Neil Steinberg
 
BMI includes height and total body weight.
Well
BMI measures body fat, but is it a reliable tool for health?
The argument against BMI is that it measures weight, not fat, which makes it inaccurate and thus that it contributes to body shaming.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Hawks will rely on a group of alternate captains to provide leadership this season (instead of giving the title to either Seth Jones or Connor Murphy). The decision opens the door for Connor Bedard to potentially assume the role in a year or two.
By Ben Pope
 
Instacart’s logo and webpage are shown in the photo.
Business
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
The company, which controls 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
A screen grab picture from a video posted on social media, purportedly of former NFL player Sergio Brown, who went missing after his mother was found slain behind her home Sept. 16, 2023.
Crime
Maywood police assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video on social media
In the 51-second video, the former NFL safety purportedly calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 