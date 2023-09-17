Flood warnings, weather put Riot Fest into rain delay on final day

Chicago is under a flash flood warning until 2 p.m. Sunday. Parts of the city have taken on between two and five inches of rain, with another one to two inches expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather was enough to send the Douglass Park-based Riot Fest into a rain delay on the third and final day of the festival, though it announced on social media it expects gates to be open around 2 p.m.

The agency said the far South Side of the city was most at risk for flash flooding, along with Blue Island and Calumet City, Indiana — and advised drivers in the area not to drive through flood waters, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The weather bureau added that creeks, streams, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and poor drainage areas were the highest risk for floods, but that highways, streets and underpasses may also be affected.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications didn’t report any street closures due to the weather Sunday morning.

A motor cycle rides along the sidewalk avoiding a flooded viaduct at N. Ashland Ave. and W Kinzie St. after a band of rain hit Chicago Sunday morning, Sept. 17, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A beach hazard statement was also put into effect, with waves three to six feet tall expected to be hitting the shores of Lake Michigan through Monday morning.

Record-setting rainfall in June and July caused President Joe Biden to declare Cook County a disaster area, which opened up federal funds to help cover losses caused by flooding. More than 12,000 flooded basement reports were made to 311 after record rainfall in early July.

A recent WBEZ report showed that FEMA’s maps depicting “high risk” flood areas are inaccurate, with about 172,000 Cook County properties having a high risk of flooding, 79,000 of which are in the city proper.

