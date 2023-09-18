Shooter remains at large after 2 adults, 2 children fatally shot in Romeoville

Two adults and two children were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday in suburban Romeoville, according to police.

The police were called to conduct a well-being check at a home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue after a member of the family didn’t show up to work or respond to phone calls from relatives throughout the day, according to a post on X.

Upon arrival, officers found Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children deceased on scene. The relationship between Rolon and Bartolomei is not clear, but the children are related to them, police said. Three dogs were also found deceased in the house, police said.

Police do not believe the shooter is among the victims and said it happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

“Due to the time frame that has gone by, more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted, we are not asking anybody to shelter in place. We are not actively looking for anybody in the area,” Deputy Chief Chris Burne said during a press conference Monday.

Police did not release whether they had any leads on a suspect.

Romeoville is a suburb located about 30 miles outside of Chicago. As of 2021 the village had a population of over 40,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The investigation is still in its early stages, police said. Anyone with information should contact Romeoville police, 815-886-7219.