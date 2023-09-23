Chicago outdoors: Bike etiquette to a red-tailed hawk doing God’s work on a squirrel

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Dudley Sheehan, a retired teacher, caught this red-tailed hawk “devouring a squirrel on a city street in Sycamore. Handsome isn’t he!” I would say doing God’s work.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Liked your article regarding bikes. Please follow up with these bikers, they have to learn the rules of the road. I have ridden my bike (self powered) over 2,000 miles a year since 2008, These e-bike riders I encounter, in Lake County, southern Wisconsin and the trails around St. Charles, do not wear helmets, they do not say `on your left’ and they use way too much power on the trails; 20+ mph is unnecessary. I also ride RAGBRAI every year, since 1999, and they are on that ride too, They aren’t polite riders there too. All riders’ safety is the desired positive outcome, all riders have to work together so we are all safe.” Steve B., Wadsworth

A: Point well made. His experience would be mine. But I would also vehemently suggest, as a dedicated hiker/walker averaging five miles daily for more than 25 years, that all bikers (self-powered and e-bike) could do a lot more self-policing of their ranks on basic trail etiqueitte.

BIG NUMBER

368: Points accumulated by Joe McNamara, a junior at Boylan Catholic High School, to win the Bassmaster High School Combine (Long-Distance Casting, Technical and Casting Accuracy) on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Ringwood, search “hunter safety” at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mccdistrict/activity/search

Sept. 30-Oct. 1:Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Sept. 30-Oct 1: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Oct 7-8:Frankfort, (708) 429-4903

Oct. 12-13:Chicago, carryinillinois.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Oct. 7-8:Elburn, question, email cscwingshooting@gmail.com or call (815) 901-2365; register by clicking here.

SEASONS/PERMITS

Sunday, Sept. 24: Teal season ends

Thursday, Sept. 28: Final day, third lottery, duck/goose permit applications

Next Saturday, Sept. 30: Final day, applications for bobcat permit

Next Saturday, Sept. 30: Woodchuck season ends

MARITIME FUNDRAISER

Oct 26: Maritime folklore and fundraising, Chicago Maritime Museum, Chicago photographer, Barry Butler, and Tall Ships captain, Tom Kastlle host, chicagomaritimemuseum.org/events.html

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES MEETING

Nov. 1 (virtual meeting Nov. 9): Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan meeting, including tracking fish with acoustic telemetry, emerging research on PFAs in Lake Michigan fishes and Indiana DNR fisheries report, Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom, Portage, Ind., 6-8:30 p.m. register at purdue.ag/fall-2023-fisheries