Horoscope for Sunday, September 24, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Everything is supportive for you today. The moon is at the top of your chart dancing with Mercury and Jupiter, which makes your words like gold and your ideas filled with optimism. This is why you have such a winning attitude. This is a recipe for success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to enjoy travel and exploring ideas. It’s also a wonderful day to socialize, enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. The bottom line is you want the freedom to play, explore and do your thing. This is not being selfish. It’s survival!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you are grateful for direct or indirect support that helps you make something work at home. This could be the result of a family conversation or someone helping you with home repairs or financial assistance. Whatever the case, you’re inching forward in a way that makes you happy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are an effective communicator because you are confident, optimistic and upbeat. This is why you can influence groups as well as spouses, partners and friends. Not only will others listen to you today, they might even be inspired. “Now hear this. Now hear this.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’re clever today (which might include listening to the advice of someone), you might do something to boost your earnings or make you richer in some way. This could relate to travel or dealing with other countries or cultures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day for you because Mercury is in your sign, dancing with Jupiter in Taurus and the Moon in Capricorn‚ both your fellow Earth signs. This is a solid three-legged stool, which will support you in whatever you want to do today. Make plans, socialize, whatever.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have been strong and forthright recently because the sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. Today, you might want to catch your breath and take a rest. Relax at home among familiar surroundings. Enjoy private meetings and messages with others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lively discussions with younger people, perhaps teams, groups, or individual friends will make you popular today. Don’t hesitate to share your ideas because people want to know what you have to say. This is a good thing because you’re thinking big!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income. Work-related travel plus discussions with bosses and supervisors will benefit you today. In fact, whatever you do might improve your job or help you get a better one.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful day for you; and because the moon is in your sign, you will likely call the shots in whatever you’re doing. In other words, things will tend to go your way. Social outings, travel plans, fun activities with children and anything to with the arts will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you have to look for answers to questions or solutions to old problems, this is the day to do it. Not only will you be persistent in finding what you’re looking for, you will have an instinct for seeing the subtext of things and finding whatever is hidden.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups. You will also enjoy talking to members of the general public. You’re friendly today, as most others are. Basically, people are concerned about the welfare of each other. (That’s nice.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Screenwriter, actress Nia Vardalos (1962) shares your birthday. You love to travel and be on the move. You are caring and empathetic, and like to help others. Many of you are psychic. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Work. Stay grounded and levelheaded. It’s time to create a solid foundation.

