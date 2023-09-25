Horoscope for Monday, September 25, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to begin your week because you will be dazzling in your dealings with work colleagues, friends plus groups and organizations! Your enthusiasm will be contagious. You also might see ways to boost your income. Be open to exploring work-related travel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Meanwhile, you’re happy to schmooze and socialize! (Lucky Taurus natives are on vacation.) Sports events, the arts, the entertainment world and interactions with kids will be enthusiastic and upbeat.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day for family discussions, especially if you’re making plans for home repairs or expanding your home. (This might also include expanding your family?) Shake things up a little because you want some stimulation and a change of scenery. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re in the zone if you have to negotiate with anyone or do some wheeling and dealing (which you’re excellent at, anyway) because your mind is sharp and willing to entertain big ideas and new ways of seeing things. You will impress others with your suggestions and quick take on things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and commerce are favored because you’re in an excellent position to negotiate financial matters, especially with the government or bosses. You will see ways to promote your best interests or get approval for something. (“I want a pony and I want to be a ballerina.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a stellar beginning to your week because Mercury is in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter, which means it’s an excellent day to talk to the government, discuss travel plans or explore options in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You’re ready to work!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a strong time for you because the sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. Today in particular is a good day because you have a positive outlook on life. You might do research or work behind the scenes. Friends might be supportive. You also want to play!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day to talk to friends, clubs, groups and organizations because you will inspire others with your enthusiasm and your positive attitude. You’re not afraid to think big, which is why you will dazzle people and give them hope. Meanwhile, bosses will favor you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

By nature, you are someone who is optimistic, hopeful and ready to think big at all times. But today, you might amaze even yourself because discussions with bosses, parents and authority figures will go so well! You’ve got big ideas and plans for the future. You can explore ways to create organizational systems. (Impressive.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans or anything to do with legal matters, publishing, the media and medicine will flow smoothly today because you expect positive results; furthermore, you will handle these discussions with a friendly, optimistic attitude. Others will be impressed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an ideal day to discuss how to share or divide something, perhaps like an inheritance, because you will come out laughing all the way to the bank. Whatever you do today regarding shared property, shared funding or shared responsibilities, the result will favor you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely upbeat day to deal with partners and close friends. Very likely, you will attract someone to you today who is friendly, enthusiastic and full of solutions or ideas for the future. Whatever happens, this person will lift your spirits and make you look forward to something. Perhaps life?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Will Smith (1968) shares your birthday. You are complex. You are empathetic with others and yet, you are fiercely independent. You achieve your success through hard work. This year is a time of exciting change for you. Expect increased personal freedom. You might travel. You might meet new friends. Stay flexible.

