Thousands to participate in AIDS Run and Walk Chicago, raise money for local organizations

Nearly 15 years ago, Christopher Pazdernik was diagnosed as HIV positive during a routine check-up. On Saturday, they’ll join about 2,000 others at the AIDS Run and Walk Chicago to give back to the community for the support Pazdernik has received.

“I just carry an immense amount of gratitude for the people who came before me, especially during the crisis of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and 90s, and people who fought so that I could have not only the actual medications that keep me alive but also affordable access to them,” Pazdernik, 37, said.

Saturday will mark Pazdernik’s 10th year doing the AIDS Run and Walk. Participating is their way of honoring people lost to AIDS. Pazdernik has raised about $50,000 over the years and hopes to raise $10,000 this year.

The event, which began in 1991, has raised more than $6 million and attracted more than 24,500 participants, according to the AIDS Foundation Chicago. The foundation has organized the event since 2001.

“It’s our one time of the year to come together to honor the past 35, 40 years of this epidemic and how far we’ve come, to memorialize the folks that we have lost over that time, to celebrate the folks that are with us and the folks that are thriving with HIV being HIV positive,” said Madeline Miley, the foundation’s director of events and special initiatives.

Last year, the event drew about 2,300 people and raised $445,000. Miley said people travel from across Illinois as well as from nearby states to attend the event, which is the largest gathering of the HIV community in the Midwest.

AIDS Foundation Chicago seeks to end HIV in Illinois by 2030. Its goal for the weekend is to raise $500,000 and has so far raised $326,000. Saturday’s event will also fund programs at more than 25 community partners supporting Chicagoans living with and vulnerable to HIV or chronic conditions. Many of these organizations predominantly serve the Black and Brown communities.

“These community organizations are so important, especially for young people, to have a place to go to get connected, to get tested, to know their status, to get connected to care and to have resources to navigate living with HIV if that is the new reality for them,” Pazdernik said. “I just had so much support in those early years, and I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony. The foundation will also display a panel of the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

Attendees can participate in a 5K run or walk or a 10K run, starting from Soldier Field. About 1,700 people are registered as fundraisers on the website.

This year’s theme, “Show Up, Show Out,” encourages loudly and openly celebrating diversity as well as helping to create change.

Pazdernik said there is still a stigma around HIV and AIDS. While the quality of life for most people living with HIV has improved since the peak of the AIDS epidemic, they emphasized that the work isn’t done.