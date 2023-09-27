The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
LGBTQIA+ News

Thousands to participate in AIDS Run and Walk Chicago, raise money for local organizations

The 32nd annual run and walk Saturday seeks to raise $500,000 to support Chicagoans living with and vulnerable to HIV.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE Thousands to participate in AIDS Run and Walk Chicago, raise money for local organizations
People participate in the AIDS Run and Walk Chicago on Oct. 2, 2022.

About 2,300 people participated in the AIDS Run and Walk Chicago in 2022. This year’s event will be held Saturday.

Provided

Nearly 15 years ago, Christopher Pazdernik was diagnosed as HIV positive during a routine check-up. On Saturday, they’ll join about 2,000 others at the AIDS Run and Walk Chicago to give back to the community for the support Pazdernik has received. 

“I just carry an immense amount of gratitude for the people who came before me, especially during the crisis of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and 90s, and people who fought so that I could have not only the actual medications that keep me alive but also affordable access to them,” Pazdernik, 37, said.

Saturday will mark Pazdernik’s 10th year doing the AIDS Run and Walk. Participating is their way of honoring people lost to AIDS. Pazdernik has raised about $50,000 over the years and hopes to raise $10,000 this year.

The event, which began in 1991, has raised more than $6 million and attracted more than 24,500 participants, according to the AIDS Foundation Chicago. The foundation has organized the event since 2001.

“It’s our one time of the year to come together to honor the past 35, 40 years of this epidemic and how far we’ve come, to memorialize the folks that we have lost over that time, to celebrate the folks that are with us and the folks that are thriving with HIV being HIV positive,” said Madeline Miley, the foundation’s director of events and special initiatives.

Last year, the event drew about 2,300 people and raised $445,000. Miley said people travel from across Illinois as well as from nearby states to attend the event, which is the largest gathering of the HIV community in the Midwest.

AIDS Foundation Chicago seeks to end HIV in Illinois by 2030. Its goal for the weekend is to raise $500,000 and has so far raised $326,000. Saturday’s event will also fund programs at more than 25 community partners supporting Chicagoans living with and vulnerable to HIV or chronic conditions. Many of these organizations predominantly serve the Black and Brown communities.

“These community organizations are so important, especially for young people, to have a place to go to get connected, to get tested, to know their status, to get connected to care and to have resources to navigate living with HIV if that is the new reality for them,” Pazdernik said. “I just had so much support in those early years, and I don’t know what I would have done without it.” 

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony. The foundation will also display a panel of the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

Attendees can participate in a 5K run or walk or a 10K run, starting from Soldier Field. About 1,700 people are registered as fundraisers on the website.

This year’s theme, “Show Up, Show Out,” encourages loudly and openly celebrating diversity as well as helping to create change.

Pazdernik said there is still a stigma around HIV and AIDS. While the quality of life for most people living with HIV has improved since the peak of the AIDS epidemic, they emphasized that the work isn’t done.

Next Up In News
New ATF boss in Chicago setting up ‘intelligence center’ to solve more gun crimes
Logan Square Farmers Market expands road closure to include unlicensed vendors
1 de cada 5 personas en Chicago es de origen mexicano, censo
Time to reshingle? Michael Madigan’s name stripped from property tax law firm he helped found
Englewood man dies after shooting in Chicago Lawn
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Johnson host fundraiser for Chicago Democratic convention host committee
The Latest
merlin_115789056.jpg
Bears
Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards in a whole new world
The free-agent linebackers were the leading tacklers on the Bills and Eagles, respectively, last year. But with the Bears, they’re 0-3 and making tackles but little impact on a defense that ranks 31st in points allowed and is tied for 29th in yards alllowed.
By Mark Potash
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue vows to ‘keep scratching and clawing’
The Bears are dead last in the league with one sack this season. Strangely, though, they’re in the top half of the league — 15th — in both quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry percentage.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share a microphone on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Music
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Peptic ulcer disease can be dangerous, leading to bleeding and emergency situations such as perforation of the ulcer through the stomach.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_116018518.jpg
Crime
New ATF boss in Chicago setting up ‘intelligence center’ to solve more gun crimes
Christopher Amon is working with the Chicago Police Department to create a Crime Gun Intelligence Center to better trace the history of guns taken off the street.
By Jon Seidel
 
Attendees walk down the closed section of Logan Blvd at the Logan Square Farmers Market, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
News
Logan Square Farmers Market expands road closure to include unlicensed vendors
The closure on Logan Boulevard, which took effect Sunday, has expanded from Sacramento Avenue to Richmond Street to accommodate 45 “DIY” vendors.
By David Struett
 