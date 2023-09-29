14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

A teenager was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
The 14-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk with someone in the 2100 block of East 75th Street when he was shot about 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
As Netflix film tracks his investigation of a murder, it lingers on his relationships with his wife (Alicia Silverstone) and fellow cops.
She was inside a bedroom in a residence in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when she was shot, police said.
One suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.
Mast production looks good across most of Illinois as we head into the opening of archery deer season on Sunday, Oct. 1; plus some notes leading into the archery opener.
The grandmother’s son can’t get an answer from his 23-year-old daughter about the long, mysterious, one-sided estrangement.