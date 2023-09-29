14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

A teenager was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 14-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk with someone in the 2100 block of East 75th Street when he was shot about 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

