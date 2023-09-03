Horoscope for Sunday, September 3, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6:30 to 10:15 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to make important financial decisions because you have the right mindset for doing this. The moon is in your Money House and it is influenced by stern Saturn, which means you will be practical, realistic and down to earth with all your considerations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Saturn, which is why you might choose to be alone with your thoughts and feelings. You will also likely prefer the company of serious people. Certainly, if you are spending money, you will be thrifty and careful. Oh yeah.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to work alone or behind the scenes. It’s also a good day to do research and seek solutions to old problems and answers to questions. Certainly, whatever you do, you will be very careful and thorough in your approach to things and you will not overlook details.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Quite possibly, someone older or more experienced than you will have advice for you. If so, at least, listen to what is offered. You don’t have to follow through, but you might learn something. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others will respect you. In fact, someone might seek out your advice or your counsel because they see you as wise, experienced or more knowledgeable. Quite possibly, the reverse is true and you are seeking out the advice of someone else?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to study and learn something new. It’s an excellent day to write or finish a paper or manuscript because you will be focused and persevering in whatever you do. You are aware of your feelings but you have objectivity and common sense in expressing yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial discussions will go well, especially if they pertain to shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and the wealth and resources of someone else. Whatever you do, you will do carefully and thoroughly. You will make sure all parties are treated fairly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although you might feel like being alone, you’re happy to consult others about serious matters. You might discuss budgets or how to share something. You might discuss responsibilities, especially regarding the care of someone else. It will be productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive day because you won’t be sidetracked by frivolity and rock ‘n roll. Au contraire! You want to get things done as efficiently and effectively as possible. You won’t overlook details. You’ll accomplish a lot because you mean business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Children might be an increased responsibility. If so, you won’t mind because you are willing to take on more than your fair share of duties and responsibilities. You will feel a sense of reward for doing a job well. You might also teach young minds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be responsible for a parent or an older family relative. If you approach a job that is related to your family or your home, you’ll be serious. You’ll be persevering. You won’t quit. And nobody will have to clean up after you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You couldn’t pick a better day to study and learn something new because your mind is in study mode. You won’t be distracted. You won’t overlook details. You have endurance and enough energy to finish whatever you begin. Well done!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Filmmaker Noah Baumbach (1969) shares your birthday. You are determined and have a strong desire to succeed. You have an intelligent, sharp mind and a strong sense of fair play. This year is slower paced. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your business and personal relationships and make sure these people have your back.

