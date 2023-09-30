Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be open to meeting new people and seeing inventive ways of doing things. This might apply to your job or your health. (Possibly, even your pet.) Meanwhile, you are friendly and warm to everyone. Enjoy social outings plus fun activities with kids!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

An unexpected invitation to a social event or something to do with sports or kids might catch you off guard. (Say yes if you can because you will probably have fun.) This is a creative, inventive day for artists. Avoid accidents in sports. Expect social plans to change at the last minute.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with others, not only friends but also members of groups, clubs and organizations. You’ll enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors, as well. Something unexpected at home or within the family might occur. Stock the fridge. Be ready for anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you today. In fact, some know personal details about your private life. (Hopefully, this will benefit you because it will probably be positive.) Spontaneous short trips, new faces, new places and new ideas are likely. Enjoy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone who is different, perhaps from another culture, will intrigue you today. This is perfect because you want to be stimulated by something different. Ideally, you would like to travel or have a change of scenery. Meanwhile, moneymaking ideas might occur. Keep an eye on your possessions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re feeling quite brainy today, which is why you might come up with original, inventive ideas or solutions? You’re also impulsive, which is why you will be quick to act, quick to change your mind and ready to go off in new directions. (Beware of knee-jerk reactions.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and groups! You might meet someone new through a friend or partner. Behind-the-scenes research might reveal some surprising answers or solutions to problems. It’s a high-energy day and you’re in your element!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Someone unusual or different might intrigue you today. A conversation with this person might prompt you to rethink your future goals. (Very likely, they’re younger than you.) Meanwhile, you are making a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and even the police. People are impressed with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to travel or enjoy a vacation. Social outings will please you as well as playful times with children and sports events. You’re feeling a bit competitive with someone, perhaps related to a physical sport or activity? Surprising news from a parent or boss might happen. It’s all good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. Or perhaps, you’ll have a brilliant idea related to studies, publishing, the media or something to do with the law or medicine. (It could be a “Eureka!” moment.) Fortunately, you look excellent in the eyes of others, especially bosses and parents. People are impressed by you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy the company of friends, partners and spouses today because people are warm-hearted and friendly. Stay on top of banking information because something related to shared property, shared responsibilities, inheritances and such might surprise you. Stay sharp.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with coworkers are warm today. It’s an excellent day for financial discussions or discussing moneymaking ideas. (Check moon alert above before you act.) Note: A friend, spouse or partner might throw you a curveball. Get ready for a surprise.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eric Stoltz (1961) shares your birthday. You’re charming, insightful, knowledgeable and confident. You’re quick to see solutions and capable of persuading others. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, which means it’s a time of adventure and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Be ready to take the initiative.

