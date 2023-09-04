The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Measuring a big fish by the foot (literally)

Matthew Niewierowski measured his “lunker” largemouth bass “using his size 12 shoe for a size comparison,” as his dad Gary put it.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Measuring a big fish by the foot (literally)
Matthew Niewierowski compares his big largemouth bass by his size 12 shoe. Provided by Gary Niewierowski

Matthew Niewierowski compares his big largemouth bass by his size 12 shoe.

Provided by Gary Niewierowski

Gary Niewierowski emailed about his son, Matthew, catching a “lunker” largemouth bass on a plastic worm at a neighborhood pond in the northwest suburbs.

“Thought you might get a kick out of him using his size 12 shoe for a size comparison,” Gary emailed.

He thought correctly. I’ve done many fish comparisons by my shoe or sandal and have received many photos from readers of the same. But in those cases, the footwear was all being worn on the feet.

Here’s a cheer for foot-loose shoe measurement of big fish. That’s a different way of doing it that just brightens my day all day.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Cubs’ offensive surge sets them up for homestand vs. Giants and Diamondbacks
Tim Anderson looking better, but White Sox lose again
White Sox honor Miguel Cabrera, who reminds them how much he has crushed them
Chicago outdoors: Play find the praying mantis and other notes
Late-game execution failures result in Sky’s loss to Liberty
Northwestern loses 24-7 to Rutgers — yes, that Rutgers — in first game without Pat Fitzgerald
The Latest
Elm trees line the 3000 block of West Palmer Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood,
News
Can a tree be historic?
Residents in the Palmer Square neighborhood want a city ordinance to protect American elm trees dating to the 19th century that are among the handful that survived Dutch elm disease.
By Andy Grimm
 
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures on May 3 in Los Angeles.
Editorials
A new motto for Labor Day: Don’t stiff workers
America really ought to reform its more abysmal employment practices before the next Labor Day rolls around.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton (fifth from left) and Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su (center) are surrounded by women who work in the trades after the announcement of a grant to help build equity and inclusion in construction industry jobs.
Other Views
Labor Day 2023: a time to reflect on creating an equal workforce for all
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau will continue working to improve the status of working women and their families by focusing on better wages and working conditions in key sectors, Midwest Regional Administrator Gina Rodriguez writes.
By Gina Rodriguez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Keeping my eggs frozen is a waste of money, husband says
His wife, who hopes to have a baby in the next year, disagrees with her man, already the father of seven.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois Capitol
Letters to the Editor
Illinois legislators have a lot to learn about nuclear power
Lawmakers in Springfield who are not willing to put much effort into learning fundamental details have no business writing future energy legislation, writes David A. Kraft, director of the Nuclear Energy Information Service.
By Letters to the Editor
 