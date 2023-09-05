The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Sports Outdoors

An unusual public dove hunt in Illinois times it right at the crack of dawn

A rare morning dove hunt at a public site in Illinois offers advantages and timing around other Labor Day activities.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE An unusual public dove hunt in Illinois times it right at the crack of dawn
Bone-in dove breast, wrapped in bacon and homegrown pepper slices, on a bed of Basmati rice plated with a thick slice of the first heirloom tomato of the year and homegrown parsley garnish, then paired with an inexpensive California&nbsp;red blend. Credit: Dale Bowman

Bone-in dove breast, wrapped in bacon and homegrown pepper slices, on a bed of Basmati rice plated with a thick slice of the first heirloom tomato of the year and homegrown parsley garnish, then paired with an inexpensive California red blend.

Dale Bowman

KEWANEE, Ill.—Head lamps and flashlights dotted the predawn as hunters walked along a cornfield to sunflower field on Day 2 of Illinois dove hunting at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area.

“This is strange,” a guy in front of me said.

Typically, dove hunting the first five days at Illinois public sites is noon to 5 p.m. A dawn hunt is vastly different, ending at 11:30 a.m.

It was 10 minutes past dawn before the first shot, unlike noon hunts where first shots come at 12 sharp. Fifteen minutes after sunrise, rays cleared the corn to our backs and slowly lit standing sunflowers.

“Originally, the Johnson-Sauk Trail dove hunt was a morning hunt, but around eight years ago it was moved to the afternoon,” site superintendent Jolyn Jackson emailed. “When I started at Johnson-Sauk, I had a number of dove hunters request that we move back to a morning hunt to avoid the hot, afternoon temps. I can certainly understand that request since a morning hunt would be much easier on the hunter and their dog. . . . My staff was very receptive to the time change and felt our program would benefit from it. It took a few years to get the paperwork through.”

About 10:30, the heat built and hunters packed up.

It was time.

Count me in. Time is invaluable on Labor Day weekends.

Next Up In Sports
College football no longer the game we once knew
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in NL wild-card race
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears in NFC North
With changes on both sides, Bears coach Matt Eberflus gets fresh start vs. Packers
The Latest
merlin_112350356.jpg
News
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following rescue from lake at Montrose Harbor
Witnesses told officers the woman dove into the water near the south end of Montrose Harbor and did not resurface.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
Labor Day violence: 9 killed, 34 others wounded in Chicago, including 6-year-old boy
The 6-year-old was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Consider swapping out salt with flavorful herbs such as fresh rosemary.
Eat Well
Try fresh herbs in place of salt
Just as many of us have learned to prefer a few extra shakes of salt on our food, research suggests we can retrain our taste buds to be satisfied with less.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
The lifeguard stand at North Avenue Beach along the Lake Michigan shore in Chicago on June 22, 2020.
Chicago
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side
The man, 27, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Clearing
The man was taken to a fire house with a gunshot wound to the chest, then later died at a hospital, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 