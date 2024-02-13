Cyclist struck, killed in Des Plaines
A Mount Prospect man riding a bicycle in the 1900 block of Golf Road in Des Plaines was struck and killed Tuesday by a motorist in a pickup truck. The incident is under investigation.
A 41-year-old Mount Prospect cyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a truck in Des Plaines, police said.
The incident occurred about 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Golf Road, between I-294 and Des Plaines River Road, according to Des Plaines police.
Police said the cyclist was riding eastbound on Golf when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Ford F-250 driven by a 40-year-old Des Plaines man.
The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.
