The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Chicago-bound American jet diverted after man tries to open emergency door midflight

Passengers and crew members subdued a man and bound him with duct tape and flex cuffs. The plane returned to Albuquerque. No one was hurt. The man was taken into custody.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Planes at O'Hare Airport

A plane headed to O’Hare Airport on Tuesday was diverted after a man tried to open a plane door during the flight.

AP

A Boeing 737 headed to Chicago was diverted back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday when a passenger tried to open a door on the plane shortly after takeoff.

American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely to Albuquerque International Sunport about 2:40 p.m. after crew reported the disturbance, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several passengers shared videos and photos of the incident on social media. It began about 30 minutes into the flight. The posts shows several crew members and passengers helping to restrain the man.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT interviewed several passengers, including Emma Ritz, who said the man tried to open an emergency door midflight.

“He was sitting at the emergency exit, and he cracked open the window that was protecting the handle,” Ritz said. “He ripped down the handle where it exposed some of the emergency exit and all the wind came rushing down.”

KOAT reported that six other passengers on the plane subdued the man and restrained him in the aisle until a flight attendant duct-taped his ankles and put flex cuffs on his wrists.

“The guy was screaming ‘I want to get out’ when he was restrained,” Ritz told KOAT.

American Airlines said Albuquerque police officers met the plane when it landed and took the man into custody. Police said the FBI is leading the investigation.

Neither the FBI nor Albuquerque police have released any information yet about the man who caused the disturbance.

The FAA is also conducting an investigation.

Contributing: AP

