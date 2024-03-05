Injury update: Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom has one more hurdle to clear before returning

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom’s right quad just didn’t “feel right” while running. He said he pushed through the discomfort for several days, playing hard on the field but then spending extra time in the training room trying to get it loosened up.

“I was trying to work it out, and it just was still just hanging on,” he said.

Nothing was working, so it was time to give rest a try. Last Thursday, the Cubs scratched Wisdom from the lineup, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since. His timeline remains up in the air.

Wisdom targeted the Cubs’ game Tuesday against the Royals to return to playing. But recently he tested his quad running.

“It just wasn't where we hoped it would be,” he said. “But it was still better than where it was.”

Wisdom told manager Craig Counsell he could give about 75%. According to Wisdom, Counsell said he saw no need to push it at this point in the calendar. There are still three more weeks left in spring training.

Wisdom instead hit in a scrimmage on a backfield in the Cubs’ spring training complex Tuesday.

He had five at-bats, three against left-hander Drew Smyly and one each against relievers Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI. But he did not run out any of those hits.

Wisdom said running comfortably is the next hurdle he has to clear. Then game action should follow.

Wisdom had played in three spring training games before his injury, going 1-for-8 with a double.

Smyly throws sim game

With the team playing a night game against the Royals in Surprise on Tuesday, Smyly threw in the simulated game, while prospect Caleb Kilian made the start on the road.

Smyly threw three innings and surrendered two runs – both driven in by Wisdom. The veteran lefty allowed three hits and recorded six strikeouts.

“It's hard to hit when someone's working on new pitches,” Wisdom said, “because you're like, is he gonna throw it? Is he not gonna throw it?”

Smyly added a splitter and a slider this offseason and has been trying to work in both this spring. Wisdom said Smyly’s split change looked “really good.”

Relievers getting work

Merryweather and Leiter pitched an inning each in the sim game, throwing in between Smyly’s innings.

Merryweather walked the first batter he faced. And then with one out, he gave up an RBI double to Wisdom. But he got out of the inning without any more damage.

Leiter gave up back-to-back singles to open his inning but then retired the next three batters in order, striking out two and inducing Wisdom to fly out.

