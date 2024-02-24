The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Cubs Sports

How adding a slider could address Drew Smyly’s 2023 issues vs left-handed hitters

Smyly spent the offseason working out at Driveline.

By  Maddie Lee
   
drew_smyly_atl.jpg

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly pitches during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. This offseason, he worked on two new pitches.

Getty

SCOTTSDALE – Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly had been intrigued by Driveline Baseball’s process for years. He is good friends with Alex Cobb, who turned to the data-centered development organization in 2020 to revive his career. But for Smyly, it was never quite the right time.

The veteran prioritized recovery and health the last few offseasons. But this past winter, after an up-and-down season for Smyly, and with the Cubs out of the playoffs, everything lined up.

“I just thought it would be a win-win,” Smyly said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “Now's my chance to do it. If they help me, that's going to be awesome, if it can add a few years to my career and change my trajectory. And if not, I can say I left it all out there and I tried to see where I can improve.”

He fell in love with the environment. And he came away from the experience with two new pitches, a slider and a splitter.

“I don't like being like, ‘Oh, I’ve got all these new pitches,’ because I don't want it to be hyped up,” he said. “But it's just something we're working on and dabbling with. And I think if I can develop a new pitch, it will help me a lot, especially if I have a chance to be a starting pitcher again.”

He’s stretching out as a starter and is in the mix for the fifth starter spot. Then, manager Craig Counsell said, sometime in the middle of camp the team will have to make a decision on Smyly’s role.

“I’ve started most of my career, I really enjoy it,” Smyly said. “But I also enjoy pitching out of the bullpen. And that's what I told Counsell at the beginning of this year: wherever I'm needed.”

Smyly began last season as one of the Cubs’ most consistent starters. But by early August a series of bad starts had piled up, and he was having uncharacteristic struggles against left-handed batters, who hit .338 against him over the course of the season.

“[He has] a very vertical profile,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “... Most lefties didn't have to really worry about anything [outside]. So you cut the plate in half, and it kind of limits where you can go at times.”

Smyly righted his 2023 season with a move to the bullpen. And as he entered the offseason, he still felt strong. Three days after the Cubs’ last game, he went in for his motion capture assessment at Driveline’s Arizona facility.

“I told them, obviously, I want to try to gain [velocity],” Smyly said. “But throughout the winter, if I can work on pitch shaping or try to develop something new, that'd be sweet too. So I dabbled in both areas.”

As he went through the training and a weighted ball program, Smyly estimated he threw more this offseason than he did the past six winters combined.

“But in a weird way, I felt like my arm was recovering and felt better than it ever has,” he said.

Smyly sees potential in both the splitter and slider. And before his first start of spring training Saturday, he’d tested the pitches in live batting practice.

“The splitter is more inconsistent right now,” Smyly said. “The slider is actually pretty good. And I got pretty good feedback from it from [catcher Yan Gomes], and the hitters [Monday in live BP] versus my curve.”

While Smyly curveball moves arm-side, his slider breaks the other way – away from left-handed hitters, something he was all but missing from his arsenal last season.

In the Cubs' 8-4 win against the Giants on Saturday, Smyly threw a few sliders to left-handed hitter Michael Conforto.

“On one it looked like he buckled a little bit,” Smyly said after coming out of the game. “He didn't swing, but it was a strike. And then I was throwing my curveball off that to him. … And I think that could play pretty well to lefties, too.”

Smyly also threw three splitters, none of which were strikes. But he saw the last hitter he faced, Heliot Ramos, lean out over the plate as if he was tempted to swing at the splitter. Then Smyly came back with a fastball inside.

“He was really late on it, like he wasn't ready for it,” he said. “So in that sense, [the splitter] was effective, it did change his eyesight."

