White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen struggles with command early, throws three scoreless innings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen struggled with his command but didn’t allow any runs in his three scoreless innings at Scottsdale Stadium against the San Francisco Giants. Flexen allowed three hits, walked two batters and struck out two.

“I got myself in some holes, falling behind in some counts,” Flexen said. “I was able to work out of some jams, and the defense picked a couple of balls in the gap there. I made some good pitches early, but at times when the runner was on, the command got a little swirly, got a little up in the zone.”

Flexen incorporated a slider into his pitch mix on Sunday after exploring using it in the second half of last season after struggling with the curveball. Pitching coach Ethan Katz, director of pitching Brian Bannister and bullpen coach Matt Wise helped him regain the curveball and thought the slider would be a nice addition to his arsenal.

"I was able to incorporate it [slider] into the outing today, but it’s something I continue to work on,” Flexen said. “It’s just to have another weapon for both righties and lefties.”

Though he said he doesn’t want to have this much experience working out of jams, Flexen acknowledged that it can be productive as he ramps up for the season.

“It’s nice to come out of that on top, especially this early, and be able to dig deep and grind and try to execute those pitches when you need them,” Flexen said. “That does translate into the year and gives you the confidence to work out of jams.”

Moncada's plate approach

Third baseman Yoan Moncada had three hits in Saturday’s 1-1 tie against the Padres, but one particular hit that drew the attention of Sox manager Pedro Grifol: a fifth-inning bunt.

“He wants to hit in the two-hole,” Grifol said Sunday morning. “There’s your motivation right there. A pretty damn good two-hole hitter if he puts his mind to it, which we’re going to make sure his mind is right.”

The bunt shows progression from Moncada. Grifol said he called the bunt himself, but it’s something the club has been talking about for a while. Moncada understands that bunting is part of the game.

Moncada is slashing .364/.440/.455 through nine Cactus League games.

“Everything from focus, concentration and the way he’s approaching the game,” Grifol said of what he’s seen from Moncada. “He’s buying into the program, buying into our instruction and who we feel he can be, and just bought in.”

Giants 5, Sox 4

The defense made some tremendous plays to prevent the Giants from stacking runs. Flexen was impressive in another scoreless inning, working out of jams. Pitcher Alex Speas walked three and allowed two runs in the Sox' 5-4 walk-off loss to the Giants.

The offense left 10 men on base, continuing a trend of stringing together at-bats but failing to turn those into runs.

• Top prospect Colson Montgomery hit a single at the top of the sixth inning. Fellow prospect Jacob Burke also singled in the inning and caught an impressive fly ball to left field during the bottom of the sixth inning.

• First baseman Mike Moustakas knocked in a run.

• Prospect pitcher Jordan Leasure allowed one hit in his one scoreless inning.

On Deck: Rockies at White Sox, 3:05 p.m. Monday, Glendale, Kyle Freeland vs. Jake Woodford.

