Shame of Chicago: Preview Screening and Conversation

Join WBEZ, WTTW and WVON in celebrating the premiere of " Shame of Chicago, Shame of the Nation ," a new four-part documentary series debuting on WTTW that explores the origins of America’s modern day racial divide and wealth gap.

On Tuesday, April 2 at the Chicago History Museum, documentary creators, collaborators and community members will gather for a special screening and discussion of the first episode, plus a preview of what’s ahead in the series. Director Bruce Orenstein and producer Chris L. Jenkins will talk with Adrienne Brown , cultural scholar and professor at the University of Chicago, about the context and impact of the series. The panel will be moderated by WBEZ’s Natalie Moore .

When: Tuesday, April 2 from 7-9 p.m. CT

Where: Chicago History Museum (1601 N. Clark St.)

Admission: Free; Registration required

Centering Black voices and experiences, "Shame of Chicago, Shame of the Nation" lays bare the true stories behind the formation of a nation’s most sweeping system of racially segregated communities, and the resistance Black Chicagoans mounted throughout the 20th century in the face of virulent discrimination. The series also examines how residential housing segregation became a key contributor to the pervasive wealth gap between Black and white Americans today.

The documentary series will premiere on WTTW on April 18.

This event is free and open to the public, though space is limited. Registration is required but does not guarantee admission. Entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis. We encourage you to arrive early.