The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern advances past Florida Atlantic with overtime win

In the second half, the game opened up. Boo Buie caught fire, starting with a three less than 30 seconds in before ripping off 12 more. He finished with 22 points and four assists.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Northwestern advances past Florida Atlantic with overtime win
Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis, right, defends Northwestern's Boo Buie during the first half of Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis, right, defends Northwestern’s Boo Buie during the first half of Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK — Northwestern looked worried.

Officials had just determined that a possession call previously siding with the Wildcats in their round-one game against Florida Atlantic on Friday afternoon at the Barclays Center was, in fact, a jump ball.

Trailing by two, with 30 seconds to play, the Wildcats needed that possession back. They got it following a missed free throw from the Owls' seven-footer Vladislav Goldin. On the other end, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer provided an answer in a desperate moment, tying the game at 58 apiece.

Related

Overtime proved to be all Northwestern needed. They scored 19 points while holding FAU to just seven, en route to an 77-65 win.

A lid sat atop each basket during the first half.

At least, that's what appeared to be true, as both teams combined for 39 points in the 20 minutes. Northwestern shot 21.2% from the field and 16.7% from three in the first half, while the Owls went 33.3% and 11.1% from deep. The lowest-scoring half in NCAA Tournament history during the shot-clock era was set in 2007 when UCLA and Indiana scored a combined 33 first-half points.

In the second half, the game opened up. Boo Buie caught fire, starting with a three less than 30 seconds in before ripping off 12 more. He finished with 22 points and four assists.

Beyond the poor shooting performance in the opening half, both teams combined for 18 turnovers, with FAU accounting for 12 of them. Barnhizer was responsible for keeping the Wildcats afloat while they struggled to find their shot. He had seven points and four rebounds in the first half and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Langborg had a game-high 27 points, 12 of which he scored in overtime.

Goldin's 67% field-goal percentage is third in the nation. The Wildcats held him to three points in the first half. He finished with a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Johnell Davis added 18 points and senior guard Brandon Weatherspoon contributed 10 points.

Coming into Friday's game, Buie's teammates and coach, Chris Collins, talked at length about wanting to send him out right now. Their win puts off his inevitable last game for one more day.

The Wildcats' next game is on Sunday, when they will face the winner of No. 1 seeded UConn and No. 16 seeded Stetson.

Related

Next Up In College Sports
March Madness: Northwestern committed to ensuring Boo Buie’s last dance is one to remember
Illinois pours it on in second half to beat Morehead State in first round of NCAA Tournament
No. 11 seed Duquesne tops No. 6 seed BYU 71-67 in NCAA Tournament
Dave Eanet knows meaning of Northwestern’s latest appearance in NCAA Tournament
Loyola falls in first round of NIT with loss to Bradley
March Madness: 3 reasons Illinois fans should be (maybe a bit?) worried about Morehead State
The Latest
APTOPIX Falcons Bears Football
Bears
Bears fans’ vitriol over Justin Fields trade reveals an unusual divisiveness
Chicagoans allowed facts, situation and reality take a backseat to our feelings about the local NFL team. — something that typically unites people one way or the other.
By Scoop Jackson
 
GIRLS STATE
Events
GIRLS STATE Doc10 Preview Screening
A political coming-of-age story, GIRLS STATE follows young female leaders as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up. See the Sundance film at the Gene Siskel Film Center on March 27.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Ishmael Leggett
Columnists
Marching down memory lane for March Madness
As 2024’s March Madness gets underway, columnist Gene Lyons reminisces over watching previous NCAA men’s college basketball tournaments and his love for watching them in a 2021 classic column.
By Gene Lyons
 
David Marienthal, son of George Marienthal, who was Mister Kelly's co-owner, looks at items in a glass case on the opening day of “A Night at Mister Kelly’s,” an exhibit that features photos and memorabilia from the jazz and comedy club that was popular from the 1950s to the 1970s, Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
5 items to see at the Newberry exhibition celebrating Mister Kelly’s
Open through July 20, the show features memorabilia from the iconic Chicago nightclub including a Vivian Maier photo and Lenny Bruce’s bar tab.
By Erica Thompson
 
Historic murals at Palmer Park on the South Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Native Americans, settlers, colonial figures are focus of historic South Side fieldhouse murals
Asked about skewed or offensive narratives in some of that artwork, the Chicago Park District acknowledges older facilities “do not always tell the full story of our history or celebrate the values that we share today” and says murals, monuments and park names are part of an “ongoing review.”
By Sun-Times staff
 