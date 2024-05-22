The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

Bartlett High School criticized for pausing yearbook distribution over photo described as antisemitic

The school immediately halted distribution of the yearbook, the principal wrote in an email, adding the page with the photo will be removed and that the school will let students and families know when the amended yearbooks will be available.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Bartlett High School criticized for pausing yearbook distribution over photo described as antisemitic
Bartlett High School

Bartlett High School | Google

Google Maps

More than 1,500 people have signed a change.org petition opposing a decision to stall the distribution of the Bartlett High School yearbook over a photo the school’s interim principal described as “offensive” and “antisemitic” in an email to parents.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning. Students and parents were made aware of the decision to pause yearbook distribution in an email Friday.

“We regret to inform you that an offensive photo was included in this year’s school yearbook,” Melanie Meidel, the interim principal, wrote in the email. “One of our top priorities is the well-being and respect of our students, staff and community. Regrettably, we have become aware that the yearbook was printed with a photo containing text that is considered antisemitic.”

The school immediately halted distribution of the yearbook once it became aware of the photo, Meidel wrote, adding the page with the photo will be removed and that the school will let students and families know when the amended yearbooks will be available.

Neither Meidel nor the district have publicly identified the photo. However, the school’s Muslim Student Association posted the photo they said prompted the action. In the photo, students at the school’s annual multicultural fair can be seen holding a Palestinian flag and two signs. One sign in English reads, “In our hundreds, In our millions, We are all Palestinian,” and another in Arabic reads, “From the river to the sea.”

For more on this story visit dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Kidnappers abducted mother, infant son after Jefferson Park babysitting session
In DEA case that led to jet seizure in Gary, former Indiana beauty queen and two bank employees now charged
Anti-abortion members of City Council stall approval of quiet zone around West Loop clinic
Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody
CTA passenger shot on Red Line train during fight at 47th Street
Man pulled from Chicago river in Loop
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody
By Daily Herald
 
Synthetic Cannabis
Letters to the Editor
Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned
Fair regulation in Illinois of delta-8 THC and similar products will protect consumers without fueling the War on Drugs 2.0.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Weight Loss Drugs-Kids. Israel McKenzie stands for a portrait in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. In 2023, the weight-loss drug Wegovy helped him shed 110 pounds in nine months, making him part of what new research shows is a sharp surge in the use of powerful medications to treat diabetes and obesity in adolescents and young adults. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Well
Use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs soars among kids and young adults
Nearly 31,000 children aged 12 to 17 and more than 162,000 people aged 18 to 25 used the medications in 2023 alone.
By Associated Press
 
FIRSTDAY-010219-42.JPG
Columnists
Smoke and mirrors: Marijuana rescheduling won't accomplish much
The central issue with cannabis is the conflict between harsh federal policies vs. the growing number of states to legalize or decriminalize recreational use of pot. President Joe Biden’s approach is a big part of the problem.
By Jacob Sullum
 
police-lights.png
News
Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody
The man was accused of attacking his domestic partner with knives inside the restaurant Wednesday morning.
By Daily Herald
 