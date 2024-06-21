Should City Hall push ahead with plans for Bally's casino in River West? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.
Bally’s will have trouble meeting its state-mandated September 2026 deadline for a $1.7 billion permanent casino, according to a gaming expert and Mayor Brandon Johnson. It’s been running a temporary casino at Medinah Temple.
With Mayor Brandon Johnson and a gaming expert questioning whether Bally’s will meet its state-mandated September 2026 deadline for the $1.7 billion casino it’s planning in River West, we asked readers whether the city of Chicago should push forward with Bally’s plans to build a permanent casino there. Here’s what you told us, the responses lightly edited for clarity and readability:
“The city of Chicago and Mayor Johnson need to hold Bally’s to the original agreement without revisions. Our police and fire pension funds are depending on the revenue.”
— Bill Sullivan
“The current [temporary Medinah Temple] location is perfect. Centrally located, easily accessible for tourists and residents, great re-adaptive use of a historic building.”
— Barton Lewin
Question of the dayEach weekday, the Sun-Times’ Afternoon Edition newsletter asks readers about key issues and life in Chicago. Here’s a selection of responses to one of those questions. Sign up for Afternoon Edition.
“Just use a floor or two of Sears Tower for a nighttime casino with restaurants. The city lights at night will be beautiful. Will be a fun destination even for those not that into casinos. Some people might be into the view and the dining and still might gamble a little.”
— Bruce E. Silverman, River West
“No. That area is congested enough without a casino on that corner.”
— Erick Lawrence, Streeterville
“Absolutely! Employment and higher tourism, which, of course, is tax revenue and money for local businesses. And where else in the Midwest is prettiest for a backdrop? ❤️❤️❤️"
— Brice Notardonato Ellett, Dunning
“No, there is no longer any need. The temporary one proves people are afraid to go to a casino in Chicago.”
— Mik Stole
“Why not? Keeps people from creeping across the bridge to Indiana.”
— Anthony Morgan
“It’s hard to believe that they still don’t have one after 30 years of legalized gambling.”
— John Egan
“How about they build a HUGE affordable housing complex instead? That’d be a win/win in my book!”
— Bart Crouch, Heart of Chicago