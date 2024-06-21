Should City Hall push ahead with plans for Bally's casino in River West? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.

With Mayor Brandon Johnson and a gaming expert questioning whether Bally’s will meet its state-mandated September 2026 deadline for the $1.7 billion casino it’s planning in River West, we asked readers whether the city of Chicago should push forward with Bally’s plans to build a permanent casino there. Here’s what you told us, the responses lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“The city of Chicago and Mayor Johnson need to hold Bally’s to the original agreement without revisions. Our police and fire pension funds are depending on the revenue.”

— Bill Sullivan

“The current [temporary Medinah Temple] location is perfect. Centrally located, easily accessible for tourists and residents, great re-adaptive use of a historic building.”

— Barton Lewin

“Just use a floor or two of Sears Tower for a nighttime casino with restaurants. The city lights at night will be beautiful. Will be a fun destination even for those not that into casinos. Some people might be into the view and the dining and still might gamble a little.”

— Bruce E. Silverman, River West

“No. That area is congested enough without a casino on that corner.”

— Erick Lawrence, Streeterville

“Absolutely! Employment and higher tourism, which, of course, is tax revenue and money for local businesses. And where else in the Midwest is prettiest for a backdrop? ❤️❤️❤️"

— Brice Notardonato Ellett, Dunning

“No, there is no longer any need. The temporary one proves people are afraid to go to a casino in Chicago.”

— Mik Stole

“Why not? Keeps people from creeping across the bridge to Indiana.”

— Anthony Morgan

“It’s hard to believe that they still don’t have one after 30 years of legalized gambling.”

— John Egan

“How about they build a HUGE affordable housing complex instead? That’d be a win/win in my book!”

— Bart Crouch, Heart of Chicago