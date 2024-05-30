Defiant CTA president lashes out at critics

A defiant CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. on Thursday lashed out at City Council members demanding his ouster, calling it part of Chicago’s sordid “history of attacking and trying to bring down” African American leaders.

Carter said he has “done what I need to do” to improve the CTA, bolster hiring and ridership decimated by COVID and restore service to pre-pandemic levels, all while ignoring “opportunities to go elsewhere” and earn more money.

In exchange for that dedication and commitment to an agency he has served for much of his lifelong career in mass transit, Carter said, he has become a target. His life has been made miserable.

More than half the Council — 29 out of 50 members — have signed on to a non-binding resolution demanding that the embattled CTA president either resign or be fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson. They’re joining Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who appoints three of the CTA’s seven board members, in demanding a leadership change before the Illinois General Assembly will even consider giving the four Chicago area mass transit agencies — the CTA, Metra, Pace and Regional Transportation Authority — the money to avert a $730 million fiscal cliff.

“When I sit here in front of a City Council that has been given an ordinance basically calling for me to be fired, there are a lot of things that go through my mind. Some of them are not very pleasant. … You ask yourself, ‘What did I do to warrant being singled out to be fired?” Carter said.

“As an African American man, this city has a history of attacking and trying to bring down their African American leaders. I know that because I’ve been here and I’ve seen it. What I would hope is that we would try to support them. What I would hope is that we would work together to find a way to support our agency and make our agency better. What I would hope is that we would work in a collaborative way to address the real problems that you hear the customers talk about.”

Carter said he believes he has “done what I need to do to deserve the respect that should come with the position that I’m in.”

The fact that he doesn’t get it — and, instead, has turned into a political punching bag while heads of the three other mass transit agencies get a pass — not only hurts, he said. It is infuriating.

“Over the course of the last year, I’ve had to deal with harassment, with personal physical threats, with racial epithets that have all been directed at me because I have been turned into a caricature. I have been turned into something that is less than a human being,” he said.

“I can tell you as an African American male, that bothers me a lot. It makes me angry. It makes me want to lash out. It makes me worry about the personal safety of myself as well as the personal safety of my family,” he added.

“No public official should have to go through that. There is no reason that I should have to put up with that. There are people who think it’s a joke. There are people who … create fake Twitter accounts with my name on it to get laughs for what they think is a funny situation. … There’s nothing funny about what I’ve been experiencing.”

