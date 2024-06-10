The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
Movies and TV News City Hall

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin honored with street naming near Senn High School

The director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ graduated from the North Side school in 1953, but the rhythms and stories of Chicago fueled his film tales long after he left the city for Hollywood.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Oscar-winning director William Friedkin honored with street naming near Senn High School
Senn High School graduate and director William Friedkin was posthumously honored with a street named for him near the campus Monday afternoon. Friedkin died last year at 87.

Senn High School graduate and director William Friedkin was posthumously honored with a street named for him near the campus Monday afternoon. Friedkin died last year at 87.

Provided

Senn High School graduate and director William Friedkin was posthumously honored with a street naming Monday afternoon near his North Side alma mater.

A stretch of North Ridge Avenue near Senn High School is now William Friedkin Way. The director, producer and screenwriter — who was best known for his crime thriller “The French Connection” and the horror film “The Exorcist” — graduated from the school at 5900 N. Glenwood, in 1953.

His widow, Sherry Lansing, spoke at the unveiling ceremony Monday afternoon, saying the Academy Award winner was a “great gift.”

In 1972, Friedkin won the Academy Award for directing “The French Connection,” which also picked up that year’s Best Picture Oscar. Two years later, he was nominated for directing “The Exorcist.” But his widow said Monday’s honor was right up there with the many other awards he’d won.

FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-FRIEDKIN(FILES) US film director William Friedkin and wife Sherry Lansing (L) with actress Linda Blair (R) attend the Saturn awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 1999. Friedkin, the groundbreaking director of "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," has died, US media reported on August 7, 2023 at the age of 87. He passed away in Los Angeles, his wife and former Paramount Studios CEO Sherry Lansing told the Hollywood Reporter, without providing further details. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sherry Lansing, William Friedkin and Linda Blair attend the Saturn awards in Los Angeles in 1999. Chicago native Friedkin was honored with a street named for him outside his alma mater, Senn High School. Lansing, his widow, attended the ceremony on Monday. “Billy loved Chicago, no matter where he went, this was always his home,” Lansing said.

Getty Images

“Billy loved Chicago, no matter where he went, this was always his home,” Lansing, who also grew up in Chicago, said. “When we first met, he told me stories about Senn. … Of all the awards he ever got, I think this is the one that would’ve meant the most to him.”

IMG_7560.JPG

Sherry Lansing, wife of five-time Academy Award winner William Friedkin, speaks at an unveiling of a street renamed after him next to Senn High School, which he graduated from in 1953.

Provided

The new signs — from 5855 to 5920 N. Ridge — designate the part of the diagonal avenue that runs along the school’s baseball fields and basketball court, a fitting tribute given Friedkin played basketball at the school. Lansing described Friedkin as a “mischievous kid” who would throw erasers in class, but she said he managed to graduate with honors.

His big-screen dream began in 1955, when he saw Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” at the old Surf Theater at Dearborn and Division. Friedkin then sat through the landmark movie three more times and vowed to become a filmmaker.

Friedkin said his work reflected his time in Chicago and his love of dramatic radio,

“‘The French Connection’ was more about my experiences in Chicago than about that [heroin] case,” Friedkin told the Sun-Times in 1986. “It was about the things I felt about cops in Chicago and life in Chicago — that kind of frantic, frenetic, jagged pace.”

Friedkin was a nephew of well-known Chicago police Officer Harry Lang, who shot Al Capone associate Frank Nitti.

img0251A.4483.jpgBest Actress Jane Fonda (Klute) flanked by The French Connection winners Philip DAntoni (Best Picture), Gene Hackman (Best Actor), and William Friedkin (Best Director) at the 44th Academy Awards.

At left, Philip D’Antoni, producer of the “French Connection” at the 44th Academy Awards with Gene Hackman (Best Actor) and William Friedkin, right, (Best Director). Jane Fonda, second from right, won Best Actress for the film “Klute.”

CST

Related

Friedkin’s other film credits included “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Cruising,” “Rules of Engagement” and a TV remake of the classic play and Sidney Lumet movie “12 Angry Men.” Friedkin also directed episodes for TV shows, including “The Twilight Zone,” “Rebel Highway” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

The measure to rename the street was introduced by Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) in April and passed almost unanimously a month later.

Lansing said she hopes Friedkin’s legacy, both at the school and beyond, inspires the students at his former school.

“Billy truly did do everything his way,” she said. “He followed his own rules. He was the most authentic person in the world. … I hope students will come by here and say, ‘I’m also going to do things my way.’”

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In Movies & TV
'Presumed Innocent' presumes a great legal thriller needed a longer, weaker remake
Godzilla lands in Chicago for 70th anniversary, 24-hour movie marathon: 'Happy birthday, Godzilla'
Vanna White bids emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak during ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode
'The Watchers' stops making sense after one too many surprise endings
"H A P P Y ... T R A — L S ... T O ... Y O —!" Pat Sajak moves on.
Things to do in Chicago June 6-12: The Mix
The Latest
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg
Crime
Man shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn
The man, 31, was driving south in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue about 7:16 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DamienNelson
Crime
Security guard killed in Little Italy worked hard, made time for friends and family: 'He was an outstanding father'
Damien Nelson, 44, was found in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street and pronounced dead on the scene early Monday.
By Mary Norkol
 
TRANSIT-07XX22-22.jpg
News
5 people, including CTA bus driver, hospitalized in 11-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
About 10:41 a.m. Monday a northbound bus struck a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD-03.JPG
News
Woman badly hurt in South Shore fire
The woman, whose age was not known, suffered major burns after furniture caught fire in a home in the 7400 block of South Exchange Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Politics
Yes, it did! Obama visits presidential center as signature tower reaches full height
The site of the presidential center and museum is “about 56%” complete, according to workers at the site, and former President Barack Obama briefly spoke and shook hands with dozens to celebrate the latest milestone — the museum building hitting its full height of 225 feet.
By Tina Sfondeles
 