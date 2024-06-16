1 dead, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Two men were shot about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said. One man died at Christ Hospital. The other man is in serious condition. No one is in custody.
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
About 3:20 p.m., the two men were in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street when they were approached by someone who fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.
One man, 34, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Jeremy Smothers.
The other man, 59, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Sky players don’t want to call what’s brewing between them and the Fever a rivalry, but all signs point to the obvious.
Mr. Brian knew everything about cars — except how to fix them.
Might things turn around? Yeah, sure. The 22 Clark bus might spin around the block and pick you up next time you miss it, too.
The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk when multiple suspects approached her and demanded her property, police said.
“At some point, we have to find a way to come together and — whether it’s winning 1-0 games or slugfests — we got to find a way to win games,’’ starter Jameson Taillon said.