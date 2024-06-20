White Sox SS Paul DeJong's appreciation for game at all-time high

Like many players before him, shortstop Paul DeJong has experienced the highs and lows of the major league career.

There was splashy arrival on the scene with the Cardinals, for whom he was second in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, and an All-Star in 2019. And there was a stark falloff in production, multiple trades and a plummeting value that allowed the White Sox to sign him for the dirt-cheap price of $1.75 million in the offseason.

And there was the resurrection, which DeJong is experiencing this season. In a year where offensive numbers have dropped in baseball, DeJong’s 14 homers were tied for second among shortstops entering Thursday.

“This year I’ve gained a huge appreciation for what it even means to play baseball,” DeJong told the Sun-Times. “Maybe I took things for granted. The expectation drowned me out a little bit after a few good years. And now I can really see what it’s like to be here.”

When DeJong sees teammates struggling, he knows what they’re dealing with. That, too, has been a revelation.

“I can see other players and where their heads are at and say, ‘I was there,’ ‘’ he said. “When you don’t quite know what it going on and you’re trying to figure things out. It’s the experience as a whole that is so valuable.”

DeJong, 30, who entered Thursday tied with first baseman Andrew Vaughn for the team lead with 69 games played for the 20-55 Sox, was rested for a day game following a night game. He took a .237/.285/.469 hitting line with a team-high .754 OPS into Thursday, and his 0.6 wins above replace per Baseball Reference is tied for first among Sox position players.

“He’s the same guy every day, comes to play really hard, plays to win every single night,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s a true professional.”

That will probably get him traded again as the Sox look to the future and offer players like DeJong to teams willing to part with a prospect or two before the July 30 trade deadline. DeJong, who is single, knows it, and from experience has learned to keep his suburban house picked up and in order so he’s ready when it happens.

“Now I feel like I’m more mobile, so it’s streamlining my whole life whether I’m playing with the White Sox or someone else,” he said.

DeJong owned a .583 OPS with 20 homers from 2022-22, and between last Aug. 1 and Nov. 28, he was was traded by the Cardinals to the Blue Jays, released by the Jays, signed as a free agent by the Giants, released by the Giants and signed by the Sox.

DeJong, of north suburban Antioch High School and Illinois State, is bracing for another trade.

“Going through what I went through last year will help me, whenever it is,” he said. “I like playing in Chicago and like this city but I know this is a business and I’m not sure what their long term plans are for me. I won’t take it personally.”

Wherever he goes, DeJong will bring an appreciation for the game.

“When you see all the Cardinals legends I met, and when you see Willie Mays die, I have a great appreciation for the guys who paved the way for me,” DeJong said. “Baseball is so connected to it’s history that you have to recognize the great ones, and you have to be inspired by them. You have to be the best you can be so the next generation can be inspired by your work.”