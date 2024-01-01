Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re high visibility, which means people notice you. Meanwhile, you might have the slight guilts because you have a To Do list, but you just can’t get to it. Not yet. You want to deflect, dodge or do something else. (Have another coffee.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a laid-back day and you want to relax. You intend to do exactly what you want. (Of course, this might be easier said than done.) Actually, because the moon is in your fellow Earth sign today, you might pull this off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to hide at home and relax among familiar surroundings because you want to kick back and recuperate from the insanity of the holidays. Meanwhile, your ruler Mercury stops being retrograde. (You might do some profound thinking.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you don’t feel like working today, you’re keen to communicate to others because you have something to say. You would also like to catch up on any gossip that you missed in the holiday season. (“Why would he open the door if he was naked?”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you want to take it easy. You want to catch your breath before this exciting new year begins. Quite likely, you’re focused on money and cash flow more than usual, which is a good idea because something unexpected might impact your money or your possessions. Stay tuned!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This exciting new year begins with the moon in your sign, which certainly must be a good omen. Certainly, you will have an edge over all the other signs today, that’s for sure. This means you can ask the universe for a favor. You might get it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Now that last year’s festivities are over, today you need to recuperate and relax. More than any other sign, you are affected by your immediate surroundings. And when things are crazy and hectic, this is a drain on your energy. (Are those cucumber slices for your eyes?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with a friend, probably a female, might be a pleasant exchange. You’re relatively low energy, especially with respect to working to earn money. Instead, you want to take it easy. Nevertheless, a fun diversion like a short trip might appeal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a strong day because Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in Sagittarius. (Mom always liked you best.) Furthermore, today is the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sign, which means it stations direct. This means you’re starting this year with confidence!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Like Sagittarius, you are beginning this year from a position of strength because the sun is in your sign. You can even feel the urge to do something different or explore ways to spread your wings because you want adventure and stimulation!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Take it easy today. Don’t push the river. Even relations with friends and groups are a bit confusing and almost not worth the effort. You might be concerned with issues about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt; nevertheless, don’t act on them today. Just wait.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a friendly, laid-back day. Your best choice is to relax if you can do this. In dealings with parents, bosses and authority figures, be very careful. Confusion is likely. Do not volunteer for anything. If something is asked of you, clarify exactly what someone expects you to do.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Super 30 Math teacher Anand Kumar (1973) shares your birthday today. You’re energetic and like to plan for future goals. You are intense and passionate when working for what you want. This year is about new beginnings, adventures, major changes and new opportunities! Prepare for a leadership role. Freedom and independence will be important to you.

