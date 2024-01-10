The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Washington News Metro/State

Biden to nominate Sunil Harjani to federal bench in Chicago

If confirmed, Sunil Harjani, a magistrate judge since 2019, would further the goal of Biden and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to diversify the federal bench.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden to nominate Sunil Harjani to federal bench in Chicago
Sunil Harjani

Sunil Harjani

Provided

WASHINGTON — The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate a federal magistrate serving in Chicago to a judgeship in the Northern District of Illinois, as Biden’s push to diversify the judiciary continues.

Biden will tap Sunil Harjani, who has been a U.S. magistrate judge for the Northern District since 2019.

If confirmed, Harjani, who is Indian American, will further the goal of Biden and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to diversify the federal bench. Since the Northern District was created about 200 years ago, it has been dominated by white male judges.

Biden’s newest judicial picks, the White House said, “continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.”

Harjani is a former Chicago-based assistant U.S. attorney who was deputy chief of the securities and commodities fraud section, serving from 2008 to 2019.

Before that, he was a senior counsel at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission from 2004 to 2008. Harjani was in private practice at the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP in Chicago from 2000 to 2001 and 2002 to 2004.

He graduated from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2000. His received his undergraduate degree in 1997 from Northwestern University.

According to his biography posted on the Northern District website, while a federal prosecutor, Harjani “tried numerous securities and commodities matters, and other complex fraud cases to verdict in this district, as well as argued multiple appeals on behalf of the United States before the Seventh Circuit.”

Related
Related

As an adjunct professor at Northwestern Law School, he taught white collar criminal practice and federal civil discovery classes.  He is also an advisory board member for the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago.

Next Up In Washington
Ray Epps, target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, gets a year of probation in Capitol riot
Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters
Jill Biden, Halle Berry to hit Chicago for event on menopause research and women’s health
Congressional leaders announce an agreement on spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
Donald Trump didn’t sign loyalty oath for Illinois ballot that pledges not to ‘advocate the overthrow of the government’
Biden warns against Trump return, says ‘we nearly lost America’ in Capitol attack
The Latest
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
Convenience store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing
The man, 43, was in an alley in the 300 block of East 79th Street when someone tried to rob him and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Arguments with grandma fueled by my anger issues
Sharing a home used to be wonderful for the duo, but that has changed as differences of opinion come to light.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Phil Rosenthal doing a show on Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil. Courtesy of Netflix
Sports
Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” comes to Rosemont
Netflix’s Phil Rosenthal, of “Somebody Feed Phil,” will do a Q&A Saturday at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks at a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023.
Other Views
Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.
A new campaign will mobilize support for federal legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and other measures, the head of the National Urban League writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
On Friday, crews started boarding up units in Rudolph Williams’ 30-unit apartment complex in Harvey. The mayor has promised an investigation.
Suburban Chicago
Video of 73-year-old boarded up inside his suburban Chicago apartment sparks investigation
In a viral video, Rudolph Williams was in his unit in a dilapidated apartment building when the windows and doors were boarded up.
By Sophia Tareen | Associated Press
 