The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Pitchfork hit by downgrade, layoffs, but music festival will continue

Owner Condé Nast says decision to merge the news-and-reviews music site into GQ was made after ‘a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance.’

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Pitchfork hit by downgrade, layoffs, but music festival will continue
Crowds cheer Mdou Moctar at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on July 23, 2023.

Crowds cheer Mdou Moctar at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park in 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival will go on despite a dramatic downgrade of its namesake website, the influential news-and-reviews outlet Pitchfork.

Pitchfork’s owner, media empire Condé Nast, said Wednesday it has folded the brand into GQ, another division of the company.

“This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company,” Condé Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour wrote in a memo to staff.

Several Pitchfork staffers posted that they were laid off in the transition. Wintour’s memo specifically noted the departure of editor-in-chief Puja Patel, calling her “a wonderful colleague and advocate for the brand.”

The Pitchfork website will continue to exist and publish new content, a Condé Nast spokesman confirmed. And planning continues for the next Chicago edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival, curated by a team that takes cues from the website’s famous 0-10 ratings.

The fest has been a summer fixture in Chicago since 2005, when it launched under the name Intonation Festival. Over the years Pitchfork has presented such prominent names as Bjork, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Brian Wilson, Solange and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Dates and headliners for this year’s Chicago blowout have not been announced, but Pitchfork is selling tickets for a Mexico City fest planned for March 6-9.

Related

Founded by Ryan Schreiber in 1996, Pitchfork was sold to its current owner in 2015. At the time, Schreiber said the company would have “greater opportunities to grow and flourish” thanks to Condé Nast’s experience and resources.

Schreiber, who left Pitchfork in 2019, tweeted Wednesday that he was “extremely saddened” by the new restructuring and layoffs.

The Pitchfork editorial team was based in Chicago until consolidating at Condé Nast’s New York headquarters several years ago.

Next Up In Entertainment
L.A. transplant Mick Jenkins starts tour in ‘the city that birthed my career’
‘I.S.S.’: After successful launch, tense space station thriller goes adrift
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24: The Mix
On a Chicago stage, hundreds of puppets will retell an ancient Iranian story
Dear Abby: Boyfriend ignores me to watch women online
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024
The Latest
Northwestern guard Boo Buie drives as Maryland guard Jahmir Young (left) and guard DeShawn Harris-Smith defend during the second half Wednesday night in Evanston.
College Sports
Boo Buie hits key bucket in final minute as Northwestern holds off Maryland
Buie had a go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Vehicles drive into the foreground as the Chicago skyline rises in the background. Traffic moves northbound on the Kennedy Expressway near North Ogden Avenue on Wednesday.
The Watchdogs
Car insurance rates spiked again for Illinois drivers last year, analysis shows
Premium increases for new and renewing customers during 2023 totaled $1.25 billion, a consumer group found, with State Farm and Allstate raising rates by the largest amount.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
The 78, an undeveloped parcel of land at Clark Street and Roosevelt Road, just south of downtown Chicago.
White Sox
White Sox in ‘serious’ talks to build new stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78’
Sources tell the Sun-Times the team is considering building a new stadium on the Clark and Roosevelt site. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would only say, “We met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team’s ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity.”
By Fran SpielmanTim Novak, and 1 more
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has extended the 60-day deadline for migrants to leave shelters to Feb. 1. His administration on Wednesday also defended how it handled complaints of unsanitary conditions at this migrant shelter in Pilsen, seen on Dec. 19, 2023.&nbsp;
Immigration
Mayor Brandon Johnson pushes the deadline back again to move migrants out of shelters
Johnson pushed the new 60-day deadline for migrants staying in shelters to exit to Feb. 1. He also defended how he addressed unsanitary conditions at a Pilsen shelter last fall.
By Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Mick Jenkins.
Music
L.A. transplant Mick Jenkins starts tour in ‘the city that birthed my career’
Rapper says new life of sunshine and palm trees has been beneficial for both his music and his marriage.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 