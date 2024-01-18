Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 2:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for financial planning or drawing up a budget. Research will pay off. A discussion with someone older or more experienced could be helpful to you. Meanwhile, you might earn praise from bosses, parents and VIPs for your practical suggestions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This will be a productive day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Saturn, which in turn is lined up with Mercury. Excellent day to make travel plans. It’s a good day to promote your ideas about publishing, legal matters, or medicine and higher education. Speak up!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Any kind of behind-the-scenes research will pay off and ultimately benefit your partner or shared property or discussions about inheritances, insurance issues and taxes. A boss or parent might be involved. Solid day for decisions!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Important discussions might take place. They might initiate with a female colleague, either a friend or a member of a group. It could involve travel plans or something to do with publishing, higher education or legal matters that involve your partner or spouse.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

People notice you. One of the things they might notice is your practical suggestions that relate to work, or your health or a pet. These suggestions might involve reducing costs or getting the best bang for your buck. (You’re a big spender but surprisingly practical when you want to be.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will be productive today because you want to explore new ideas and go beyond your comfort zone or your daily habits. As a result, discussions with your kids or your partner might result in fabulous travel plans or something to do with a social outing or the arts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for discussions about taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and all that red-tape stuff we like to avoid. Practical ideas about how to make home repairs or improve a family situation could be a result that benefits everyone. Bravo!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be receptive to suggestions from others, especially partners and close friends because they might have some practical ideas that will benefit you or your kids. Sit down and learn something new. Make a plan for the future. Tomorrow depends on what we do today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your efficiency and effectiveness at work (or in any job that you set for yourself today), will result in solidifying or improving your home base in some way. You might see ways to boost your earnings, which will bring this about. Perhaps someone will give you advice about making a practical purchase?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a solid, practical and productive day for you! Listen to the advice of others. Likewise, share your own wise words about how to do things, how to cut costs, how to save money, how to reduce waste. These are all areas of your Capricorn expertise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Research plus the advice of someone older or more experienced might help you in matters related to real estate or a family situation. It’s possible for you to get richer through real estate or improving your home this year. Perhaps someone has ideas that will help you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make an effort to share ideas with others, especially someone younger because the result will be a practical advantage, perhaps in dealing with others. Or perhaps the advantage is important information that you need to know. Listen and teach.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kevin Costner (1955) shares your birthday. You’re a dreamer. You have excellent powers of imagination; plus, a quick wit and a flippant style. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that have held you back. Commune with nature.

