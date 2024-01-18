Captain Dan Keating Salmon Schools and Muskie Expo Chicago anchor this show week
Captain Dan Keating Salmon Schools and Muskie Expo Chicago are the go-tos this week in Go & Show.
Its’s another busy winter weekend for outdoors shows and classes around the Chicago area:
- Captain, teacher and author Capt. Dan Keating leads Captain Dan Keating Salmon Schools this weekend at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. The basic course is Salmon Foundations on Saturday, Jan. 20. The more advanced course, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, is Sunday, Jan. 21. Class attendees may also enroll in both classes.
- The Muskie Expo Chicago is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 19-21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in. St. Charles.
- In a related matter and nearby, Duane Landmeier and the Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc. hold their Musky Swap Meet on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the St. Charles Moose Lodge. For details on the swap meet, contact Landmeier at dlandmeier@frontier.com.
- The complete list of shows, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events is at chicago.suntimes.com/2023/11/22/23972227/outdoors-shows-master-list-2024-season-chicago.
