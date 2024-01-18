The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

2 carjacking suspects charged with several felonies in 3 Gold Coast attacks

The Tuesday attacks happened within 20 minutes, and one occurred on the block where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Demontae Walkins, 18, of West Englewood, and Charles Benson, 20, of South Shore, were charged with several felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking, police said.

Two Chicago men have been charged in the attacks of three people within 20 minutes and attempting to steal their cars in the Gold Coast Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The two made their first appearance in court Thursday.

No one was injured in the attacks that began at 7:30 p.m.

The two men allegedly grabbed a woman’s keys and belongings as she was getting into her car in the 1500 block of North State Parkway, police said.

Walkins and Benson then allegedly pushed her to the ground and began kicking her until a passing car scared them off, police said. The woman, 26, declined medical help.

Ten minutes later and a few blocks north, Walkins and Benson allegedly jumped into a 2008 Audi sedan with a man behind the wheel in the 1400 block of North Astor Street, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives, police said.

The man, 41, got out of his car after they allegedly stole his wallet. The two allegedly tried to get away but couldn’t because they didn’t know how to drive stick shift, police said.

Not long after, a food delivery driver left his vehicle running at 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when Walkins and Benson allegedly walked over, pointed a gun at him and fled in his 2019 Nissan Sentra, police said.

Later Tuesday night, the two men were taken into custody with the Sentra in the 7000 block of South Wood Street, police said.

The governor was in Springfield Tuesday night, a spokeswoman said earlier this week.

The Latest
Brian Boonstra asks his dog to turn around while at Cotton Tail Park at Dearborn Park, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
White Sox
South Loop mostly optimistic about prospect of White Sox moving in
Some balk at the idea of introducing more traffic and congestion; others are thrilled that the long-empty lot known as The 78 would be filled with something that could breathe new life into the neighborhood.
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Izi (Kane Robinson, left) befriends 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who might or might not be his son, in “The Kitchen.”
Movies and TV
‘The Kitchen’: Netflix film offers a bleak, often beautiful vision of London as dystopia
The rich live in luxury, the poor live in fear in striking movie co-directed by actor Daniel Kaluuya.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago City Council on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
28 City Council members ask Johnson ally to postpone vote on Gaza resolution
A letter signed by Ald. Debra Silverstein and 27 aldermanic colleagues notes Wednesday’s Council meeting falls three days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and that the Council already will be voting on a resolution to mark 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin LaGesse (circled in red) and Theodore Middendorf (circled in yellow) walk through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Two downstate men accused of trying to break window with flag poles during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Justin LaGesse, 37, and Theodore Middendorf, 36, both of downstate McLeansboro, are also charged with several misdemeanors in the attack by Trump supporters in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 