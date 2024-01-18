Maker of Snickers and M&M’s unveils new innovation hub on Goose Island

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

There’s no Oompa Loompas or a chocolate river like the one in the fictional character Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. But there’s plenty of sweets inside the Mars Global Research and Development Hub, which opened its doors Thursday on Goose Island.

The 44,000-square-foot facility, 1132 W. Blackhawk St, is Mars’ largest innovation hub and will be home to “global chocolate innovation,” across brands like Snickers, M&M and Twix, officials said.

The Chicago-based candymaker’s $42 million facility has innovation test kitchens and a flexible pilot line, which is capable of creating M&M fillings, baked candy bars like Twix and any other type of bar with caramel.

“Today is a very special day because we are ushering in a new era of innovation for this particular site in Chicago and for Mars Snacking,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. “We have a real rich history in Chicago and that of course continues right up to today.”

The new hub will bring Mars’ Goose Island-based workforce up to 1,000, according to company officials.

Nougat bars are coated with chocolate during a media tour Thursday of the Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vice Mayor Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) applauded Mars’ continued investment in the city, noting the company worked with local construction groups to get the project done in 18 months.

“Not only is Mars staying here in the city of Chicago, they’re doubling down,” Burnett said.

Mars came under fire in January 2022 when it announced the closure of its Galewood factory, where kids and parents would line up outside on Halloween to fill their trick-or-treat bags. The company is seeking permanent landmark status for the former West Side complex, opened by Frank C. Mars in 1929.

The company still operates manufacturing facilities in Burr Ridge and Yorkville.

At its new Goose Island facility, next to the company’s global headquarters, ideas begin at the building’s test kitchens and from there food scientists can take the idea to its pilot line, which allows scientists to experiment with new flavors at factory-like speed, producing thousands of test bars each day.

Nougat bars are transported through a conveyor belt as food scientist technicians work, inside the new Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“It’s the first time we’ve had a line that does all of that stuff,” said Matthew Kradenpoth, senior principal scientist of product development.

Kradenpoth is the go-to person for M&M’s and he’s in charge of tinkering with new flavors and troubleshooting at manufacturing plants around the world.

“I can’t believe I work here,” Kradenpoth said, stepping into a room where fellow scientists worked to apply the hard candy shell around M&M’s chocolate core.

Unfortunately for Chicago area candy lovers, the innovation hub is not open to the public at this time.

Carlos Reyes, senior technician, slices caramels at the Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Technicians work inside a panning room, where chocolate is coated, at the Mars Global Research and Development Hub. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

M&M’s are coated in chocolate inside Mars’ new 44,000-square-foot innovation hub on Goose Island. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A food scientist technician slices a nougat bar at the Mars Global Research and Development Hub. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times