Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is another productive day! Talk to parents, bosses and VIPs about your money ideas or any idea that you have that might boost your earnings down the road. People will be impressed by your words of wisdom. Your wealth and belongings might be impacted suddenly. Keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a winning day for you! Pay attention. Travel plans look great. Legal matters will be in your favor. Good day for discussions about publishing or important papers at school. Because you’re excited about new ideas, you might be impetuous. Be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something going on behind the scenes might surprise you. Nevertheless, you have a good handle on how to deal with details about shared property and inheritances. Discussions with partners and friends will be smooth. Despite being caught off guard, you will recover nicely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Listen to the advice of friends and members of groups because it will be in your best interests. In fact, a friend might do something surprising. Or perhaps you will encounter someone who is unusual. Don’t let a coworker bring you down. Be circumspect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully because a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority (yes, the police) might surprise you. “Busted!” Meanwhile, work-related discussions, especially in groups and meetings will benefit you. They might entail work-related travel. Whatever you learn will make you look good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. They might be canceled, or perhaps you will suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Information about your kids, the entertainment world or your social plans (including vacations) are up for grabs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day for family discussions as well as home repairs. You might entertain at home today. You might discuss renovations or building plans. Something about financial or practical support that might help a family member might surprise you. Check banking and shared property for something unexpected.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a busy day full of short trips and lively discussions! Be prepared for a curveball from a close friend or partner. Allow extra time for the unexpected. Or perhaps, you will be introduced to someone who is different or unusual? Today you might learn something fascinating or amazing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have some bright ideas that will financially benefit you today. They could be related to your work, your health or a private project you’re doing. Something unexpected or surprising might open up new avenues that will be lucrative in the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day! You feel optimistic and confident, which is why you will be open to all kinds of fun suggestions about sports, kid’s activities, the arts and fun getaways. You might also see how to invest in these same areas? Meanwhile, parents should be vigilant because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Nevertheless, behind-the-scenes conversations will benefit you! Someone might have great ideas about improving where you live. Pay attention to what others say.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends as well as groups and organizations today because your interaction with these people will expand your world. They might have good advice for you. They might encourage you. Meanwhile, be personally vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for you. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist Dolly Parton (1946) shares your birthday. You have a childlike sense of wonder and optimism. You are independent and free-spirited. You are committed to achieving your dreams. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect adventure and major changes! What you do now will bring benefit in the future.

